How Many ODI Series Left For Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Before 2027 World Cup?

HomeSportsCricketHow Many ODI Series Left For Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Before 2027 World Cup?

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once again proved why they remain two of India’s finest as the duo guided the Men in Blue to a nine-wicket victory over Australia in the third and final ODI in Sydney on Saturday.

After enduring two rare failures in the earlier games, Kohli roared back to form with an unbeaten 74, while Rohit continued his stellar run with scores of 73 and 121* in the series. Their partnership not only sealed the series in style but also put an end to the growing chatter about their form and future.

The Sydney clash may well have been their final ODI appearance on Australian soil, and the experienced pair ensured it was a memorable one. As India shift focus to the upcoming T20I series, starting October 29, both senior players will return home to prepare for the South Africa series next month.

India’s Next ODI Assignments

Following the Australia ODIs, Team India’s one-day specialists will fly back, with their next challenge being a home series against South Africa, followed by New Zealand.

India’s ODI schedule till 2027 World Cup:

November–December 2025: 3-match ODI series vs South Africa (Home)

January 2026: 3-match ODI series vs New Zealand (Home)

June 2026: 3-match ODI series vs Afghanistan (Home)

July 2026: 3-match ODI series vs England (Away)

September–October 2026: 3-match ODI series vs West Indies (Home)

October–November 2026: 3-match ODI series vs New Zealand (Away)

December 2026: 3-match ODI series vs Sri Lanka (Home)

Both Kohli and Rohit have expressed their desire to feature in the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October-November 2027. India are set to play at least 21 ODIs before the tournament, with additional fixtures for 2027 yet to be finalized.

India’s Record in ODI World Cups

India have clinched ODI World Cup title twice - first in 1983 under Kapil Dev and again in 2011 under MS Dhoni. Rohit Sharma came close to joining that elite list in 2023, but India fell short against Australia in the final.

Australia remain the most successful team in World Cup history with six titles (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015, 2023), while West Indies have lifted the trophy twice.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli ROHIT SHARMA ODI World Cup Mens ODI World Cup
'Historic Sin': BJP's CR Kesavan Accuses Nehru Of Dropping Durga Verses From Vande Matram In 1937
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC; Advisory Issued
