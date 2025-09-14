Fan Backlash Keeps Dubai Stands Empty For IND vs PAK Clash At Asia Cup 2025

India vs Pakistan rivalry, once a guaranteed sell-out spectacle, seems to have lost some of its magic at Asia Cup 2025.

Unlike previous editions where tickets vanished within minutes, Sunday’s blockbuster clash saw the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with noticeably empty seats during the first innings - a rare sight for an IND vs PAK game.

Fans Stay Away Amid Political and Social Sentiments

Several patches of the stadium remained unoccupied, even though the match is typically a major revenue driver for the ACC. The current political climate appears to have dampened fan enthusiasm, taking a toll on the traditional excitement surrounding this high-profile clash.

Dubai | Empty seats are visible during the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025, at Dubai International Stadium



— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2025

While tickets for the Champions Trophy earlier this year were resold at premium rates, the same frenzy was missing here, with hundreds of tickets still available on match day.

Pricing and Weather Add to Struggle

Even after the ACC reduced ticket prices, higher-tier seats—some exceeding $200—remained largely unsold. Reports indicate that extreme weather also played a part: temperatures in Dubai soared above 34°C, with high humidity making stadium conditions tough for fans.

Calls for Boycott Impact Turnout

Another significant factor could be boycott campaigns circulating online. Some fans in India urged skipping the game in solidarity with the armed forces. Earlier, Indian legends had walked off matches against Pakistan Legends in July. Despite these calls, the Men in Blue played on, following clearance from the BCCI and the Government of India.

The subdued turnout marks a notable shift for the Indo-Pak cricket rivalry, reminding organizers that even historic matchups can be affected by politics, pricing, and weather conditions.

