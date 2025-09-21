Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketEx-PCB Chairman Doubts Mental Health Support Will Save IND vs PAK In Asia Cup

Ex-PCB Chairman Doubts Mental Health Support Will Save IND vs PAK In Asia Cup

Former PCB chairman, Najam Sethi, reportedly doubts mental health support for Pakistan's players would help in their Asia Cup Super Fours clash with India, citing language barriers.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 06:07 PM (IST)

India comprehensively defeated Pakistan in their first encounter at the ACC Asia Cup 2025. The former dominated with the ball, and was destructive with the bat. 

The two are now going to meet each other once again in the tournament, this time in its Super Fours stage, which will decide which two teams compete for the trophy in the final. Interestingly, recent reports have claimed that Pakistan have hired someone to help with their players' mental health ahead of the high-stakes matchup.

However, a former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman is apparently not particularly hopeful, and believes that this won't help the team beat India.

What did the Ex-PCB Chairman say? 

While speaking with Samaa TV, a Pakistani news channel, former PCB chairman, Najam Sethi, reportedly said that since most mental health-experts communicate in English, many Pakistani players are unable to understand them.

"The most interesting factor here is, many of these experts are foreign-qualified. They communicate in English which isn’t the language of our boys. They are required to be told in Urdu or Pashto. Their backgrounds, their class, and the lack of proper education is another issue."

He continued "Psychiatrist bhi raato raat unko kuch nahi seekha sakta". Here's a translation in English:

"Even a psychiatrist can’t teach them anything overnight".

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Fours Details

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Fours match takes place later today, September 21, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will commence at 8:00 PM IST. 

The Indian players did not shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts during their first fixture in the Asia Cup group stage. Many are also waiting to see whether the Men in Blue will repeat this stance tonight or not.

Check out: IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super Fours: 3 Key Battles That Could Define The Match

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 05:32 PM (IST)
India Vs Pak Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Super 4 Asia Cup Super 4 IND Vs PAK Live Score Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Ind Vs Pak Livestream Asia Cup Live Score Asia Cup Super Four India Vs Pakistan Score
