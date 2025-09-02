England vs South Africa ODI Series 2025: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details

England vs South Africa ODI Series 2025 Live Streaming: South Africa have begun preparations for the 2027 World Cup with a home ODI series against England. Led by Temba Bavuma, the Proteas will face Harry Brook’s England in a three-match ODI contest starting September 2, 2025.

Riding high from their World Test Championship victory in June, South Africa will look to carry their momentum into the 50-over format.

For England, the white-ball setup is in a transitional phase. After dominating limited-overs cricket in the late 2010s, the team has seen several key departures, including Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes.

With Harry Brook now at the helm, the Three Lions are focused on rebuilding and strengthening their squad ahead of the next World Cup.

England vs South Africa Schedule (Match, Time and Venues)

ENG vs SA 1st ODI – 5:30 PM IST at Headingley, Leeds

ENG vs SA 2nd ODI – 5:30 PM IST at Lord’s, London

ENG vs SA 3rd ODI – 3:30 PM IST at Rose Bowl, Southampton

ENG vs SA Live Streaming in India

In India, Sony Sports Network holds broadcast rights for England’s home series against South Africa. Fans can watch ENG vs SA ODIs live on the SonyLIV app and website, while FanCode will also provide live streaming.

Squads

England squad: Harry Brook (C), Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Sonny Baker

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthuswamy, Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

England vs South Africa series will serve as a crucial platform for both teams to test their line-ups, identify key players, and fine-tune strategies in preparation for the 2027 World Cup.