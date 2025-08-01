England Cricketers Wear White Headbands At The Oval - Know Why

The fifth and final Test of the India vs England series is currently underway at the Kennington Oval in London, having begun on July 23.

On Day 2, during the first session, India was bowled out for 224, with Karun Nair top-scoring with a composed 57. In response, England’s openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett gave the hosts a rapid start with a 92-run stand.

However, it wasn’t just England’s performance that drew attention—viewers noticed something unusual about the players’ appearance.

Instead of the traditional black armbands typically worn to mark mourning, the entire English squad sported white headbands on the field.

Why White Headbands?

The gesture was a tribute to former England cricketer Graham Thorpe, who passed away on August 4, 2024.

The match coincided closely with what would have been his 55th birthday, observed on August 1. In his memory, and to raise awareness about mental health—an issue Thorpe was reportedly passionate about—the England team chose to wear white, symbolizing hope and mindfulness.

Remembering Graham Thorpe

Born in Surrey on August 1, 1969, Graham Thorpe was one of England’s most composed and technically sound middle-order batters. He made his international debut in 1993 and represented England in 100 Test matches, scoring 6744 runs at an average of 44.66.

Thorpe's Test career included 16 centuries and 39 fifties. In ODIs, Thorpe added 2380 runs across 82 appearances. He retired from international cricket in 2005.

Thorpe was known not just for his skill but for his calm demeanor and tactical understanding of the game. His contribution to English cricket, both as a player and coach, remains significant.

India Look to Regroup After Lunch

As the post-lunch session of Day 2 gets underway in the final Test at The Oval, India find themselves on the back foot. England raced to 124/1 in just 19 overs, reducing the deficit to 100 runs, with Zak Crawley and stand-in skipper Ollie Pope firmly in control at the crease

Crawley led the charge with a half-century off just 42 deliveries, anchoring a rapid 92-run opening stand with Ben Duckett. Duckett, however, was dismissed by Akash Deep, who celebrated the breakthrough with a fiery send-off.

Earlier, the Indian batting lineup collapsed in dramatic fashion. Resuming the day 2, the lower order crumbled under pressure—losing four wickets in a span of 34 balls and lasting a mere 28 minutes with the bat. Their innings wrapped up at 224.