HomeSportsCricketBB19 Finale Boost: Indian Cricketers Come Together For Deepak Chahar's Sister Malti Chahar

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With Bigg Boss 19 entering its final stretch, tensions in the house are peaking - and outside, contestant Malti Chahar is witnessing a massive surge of support.

Malti, sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar, has become a fan favourite, with several well-known Indian players urging fans to vote for her and help secure her spot in the finale.

Cricketers Rally Behind Malti

On Tuesday, a host of prominent names - including Suresh Raina, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer, Umran Malik, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar himself - came together to throw their weight behind Malti.

Each of them posted the same message on Instagram Stories, urging viewers to cast their votes:

"VOTE FOR MALTI CHAHAR TO MAKE HER INTO THE FINAL OF BIGG BOSS. 99 VOTES EVERYDAY FOR 5 DAYS."

Their collective push has significantly strengthened Malti’s fan base and momentum heading into the finale week.

Deepak Chahar's Emotional Moment

Adding to the buzz, Deepak Chahar posted heartfelt photos from Family Week, showing him embracing and encouraging his sister inside the house. He captioned the images:

“Emotional week, great memories.”

The post quickly went viral, with fans appreciating the warmth between the siblings.

All Eyes on Ticket to Finale

With Malti receiving overwhelming support both inside and outside the Bigg Boss arena, the upcoming Ticket to Finale task is expected to be even more competitive. As the finale nears, the dynamics, strategies, and rivalries in the house are likely to intensify.

Also on ABP Live | Palash Muchhal's Old-School Proposal To Ex-Girlfriend Resurfaces, Goes Viral Online

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suresh Raina Big Boss Malti Chahar Deepak Chahar Yuzvendra Chahal Big Boss Finale Big Boss 19 Finale BB19 Finale
