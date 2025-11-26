Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Palash Muchhal's Old-School Proposal To Ex-Girlfriend Resurfaces, Goes Viral Online

Some previously unseen photographs featuring Palash Muchhal with a former girlfriend resurfaced online and quickly spread across social platforms.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 11:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian women’s cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and singer-composer Palash Muchhal have remained in the spotlight ever since their wedding was unexpectedly put on hold.

The two were set to tie the knot on November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, and images from their haldi and sangeet ceremonies had already flooded social media.

Although the rituals were underway on wedding day, the ceremony was postponed indefinitely after Smriti’s father suddenly fell ill. Both families stated that Shrinivas Mandhana’s health condition was the reason behind the delay.

However, Palash’s brief hospitalization - followed by Smriti and several of her Indian women’s teammates deleting wedding-related posts - has triggered a wave of speculation online.

Smriti’s father discharged; no new wedding date yet

Reports suggest that Srinivas Mandhana is recovering well. He was discharged on Tuesday from Sangli’s Sarvahit Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment. Although he is now back home, neither family has commented on when the wedding may be rescheduled.

Old photos of Palash with an ex-girlfriend go viral

Meanwhile, some previously unseen photographs featuring Palash Muchhal with a former girlfriend resurfaced online and quickly spread across social platforms. Social media users claim the woman is Birva Shah, a plastic surgeon, and that the pictures date back to 2017. One widely circulated photo shows Palash kneeling as if proposing to her.

These images have led to fresh speculation about Palash’s past, though the authenticity of the photos has not been verified. Interestingly, Palash had also proposed to Smriti on one knee at the DY Patil Stadium - a moment he himself shared on Instagram.

Did Smriti unfollow Palash?

Another rumor doing the rounds is that Smriti deleted all images with Palash and unfollowed him on Instagram. While screenshots have been widely shared, these claims are incorrect. Smriti still follows Palash on the platform.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 11:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal Palash Muchhal Ex Girlfriend Palash Muchhal Girlfriend Birva Shah Who Is Birva Shah
