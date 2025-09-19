Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketNext BCCI President: Probable Names, Election Process And Key Updates

Next BCCI President: Probable Names, Election Process And Key Updates

BCCI President may be seen as an honorary position, but in reality, it carries enormous weight.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 02:12 PM (IST)

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is gearing up for a major leadership shift with its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 28, 2025.

Current president Roger Binny will step down after crossing the age limit of 70, paving the way for a new face at the helm.

With intense speculation and behind-the-scenes negotiations underway in Delhi, the decision on the next president is expected very soon.

Significance of the Role

BCCI President may be seen as an honorary position, but in reality, it carries enormous weight.

With cricket being India’s most celebrated sport and BCCI holding unmatched financial clout worldwide, the president wields considerable influence. Although the selection is officially decided by state associations, consensus and political alignment often shape the outcome.

Decision Timeline

September 19, 2025 – Final electoral roll published.

September 20, 2025 – A crucial Delhi meeting, chaired at Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence, could finalize the candidate.

September 28, 2025 – AGM where the president and other office-bearers will be confirmed.

Leading Contenders

Sourav Ganguly – Former India captain and ex-BCCI president, representing CAB.

Harbhajan Singh – 100+ Test veteran, PCA nominee in his first BCCI AGM.

Raghuram Bhatt – Former Test cricketer, representing KSCA.

Kiran More – Ex-wicketkeeper and selector, seen as a strong contender.

Rajeev Shukla – Current vice-president and acting president post-Binny.

Unanimous Choice Likely

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal has hinted that voting may not be required, suggesting a consensus candidate will be chosen to avoid elections.

Political Influence

While the government doesn’t directly run sports bodies, BJP leadership has historically played a role in guiding top appointments. In the past, the party supported Ganguly (2019) and Binny (2022). A similar pattern is expected this time, with another high-profile cricketing name tipped to take over.

Other Developments

Devajit Saikia (Secretary) and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia (Treasurer) are set to continue.

The posts of Vice-President and IPL Chairman are still open.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) is in the process of interviewing new selectors.

Speculation around Sachin Tendulkar was quashed after his team denied any involvement in the race.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 02:12 PM (IST)
BCCI Sourav Ganguly Harbhajan Singh BCCI President Next BCCI President BCCI President Election Process BCCI President Latest Update
