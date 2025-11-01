Babar Azam Becomes Highest Run-Scorer In T20Is - Check Full Top-10 List

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam may not have made a big impact on his return to T20 Internationals, but he has already achieved a monumental record. Despite modest scores - a duck in the first T20I and an unbeaten 11 in the second against South Africa - Babar has now become the highest run-scorer in T20I history.

Babar Breaks Rohit and Virat’s Record

During the second T20I against South Africa in Lahore on Friday night, Babar scored 11 runs off 18 balls, enough to surpass India’s Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to claim the top spot in the list of all-time T20I run-getters.

With this, Babar has now scored 4,234 runs in 123 matches at an impressive average of 39.57.

How Babar Compares to Other Greats

While Babar leads in total runs, his strike rate and six-hitting ability remain behind some of his contemporaries. He has a strike rate of 128.77 and has smashed 73 sixes in his T20I career so far.

In comparison:

Rohit Sharma – Strike rate 140.89, 205 sixes

Virat Kohli – Strike rate 137.04, 124 sixes

Jos Buttler – Strike rate 148.97, 172 sixes

Paul Stirling – Strike rate 134.86, 133 sixes

Top 10 Run-Scorers in T20 Internationals

Babar Azam – 4234 runs

Rohit Sharma – 4231 runs

Virat Kohli – 4188 runs

Jos Buttler – 3869 runs

Paul Stirling – 3710 runs

Martin Guptill – 3531 runs

Mohammad Rizwan – 3414 runs

David Warner – 3277 runs

Mohammad Wasim – 3184 runs

Aaron Finch – 3120 runs

Note: Several players in the top 10 have retired from T20Is, while others like Suryakumar Yadav (2710 runs) continue to climb rapidly. Surya is now the third-highest Indian run-scorer in T20 Internationals, behind only Rohit and Kohli.

The third and deciding T20I between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, November 1, with the series finely balanced at 1-1.

In the opening match in Rawalpindi, South Africa dominated with a 55-run victory, powered by Reeza Hendricks’ 60 off 40 balls and an impressive all-round display from George Linde. The visitors took an early lead in the three-match series with a commanding performance.

However, Pakistan produced a strong comeback in the second T20I at Lahore.