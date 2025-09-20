'Main Usko Mard...': IND vs PAK Tensions Rise As Shahid Afridi Targets Irfan Pathan

India-Pakistan rivalry often spills off the field, and this time, it involves two familiar names: Shahid Afridi and Irfan Pathan.

What began as an on-field contest years ago has now moved to interviews and social media.

A recent video shows Afridi directly challenging Pathan to confront him face-to-face instead of speaking from a distance.

The controversy started when Pathan recounted on Lallantop how Afridi allegedly pulled his hair on a flight and mocked him in front of Abdul Razzaq.

'Main usko mard manta hu jo samne khada hoke baat kare'

Afridi denied these claims, saying, “I only respect those who talk to me face-to-face. Anyone can speak behind my back, but only a real competitor stands in front.”

Speaking on a Pakistani TV channel, Afridi said, “Main usko mard manta hu jo samne khada hoke baat kare. Peeth peeche itni baat karni hain, lekin manu usko hi jo samne aake baat kare. Phir maja ayega na, jawab bhi de sake banda (I believe them as competitors who can talk face to face. Anyone can talk behind the back, but I only like to face those who can talk in front of me. That would spice things up. I can also give the perfect reply).”

Afridi also accused Pathan of overemphasizing his patriotism and suggested India picked him due to a lack of fast bowlers at the time.

“I think he is just trying to show how great an Indian he is. Poor guy, he will spend his whole life doing that,” Afridi said.. “He should be thankful India had no pace. Bowlers of 120-125 speed got a chance to play,” Afridi added.

Despite the off-field tension, statistics highlight Pathan’s edge on the field, having dismissed Afridi nine times in 154 deliveries - an average of a wicket every 17 balls. With the recent Asia Cup handshake controversy, the rivalry between India and Pakistan is once again heating up, both on and off the field.