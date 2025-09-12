Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table Ahead Of PAK vs OMAN Match

Asia Cup 2025 in UAE has already delivered thrilling encounters in its opening week, and as the tournament progresses, points table is beginning to take shape.

With three matches completed so far, the competition is heating up in both groups. On September 12, Pakistan will lock horns with Oman in Dubai in Group A, a contest that could have a significant impact on the standings.

In Group A, India have made a strong start by comfortably defeating the UAE in their first match at the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue not only secured two points but also boosted their net run rate, putting them in a commanding position.

UAE, on the other hand, are yet to open their account and now face an uphill task to stay in contention.

Pakistan, who will play their first match against Oman today, have a golden opportunity to earn two points and challenge India for the top spot. Oman, making their Asia Cup debut, will also look to create history by securing their first win in the competition.

Asia Cup 2025 Group A Points Table

India (IND) – Matches: 1 | Won: 1 | Lost: 0 | NRR: +10.483 | Points: 2

UAE – Matches: 1 | Won: 0 | Lost: 1 | NRR: -10.483 | Points: 0

Oman (OMN) – Matches: 0 | Won: 0 | Lost: 0 | NRR: 0.000 | Points: 0

Pakistan (PAK) – Matches: 0 | Won: 0 | Lost: 0 | NRR: 0.000 | Points: 0

Meanwhile, Group B has witnessed equally exciting action. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, both experienced Asia Cup campaigners, have already opened their accounts with crucial wins.

Afghanistan, despite showing glimpses of promise, are yet to earn points and will need to bounce back strongly in their upcoming fixtures to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Asia Cup 2025 Group B Points Table

Bangladesh (BAN) – Matches: 1 | Won: 1 | Lost: 0 | NRR: +4.700 | Points: 2

Sri Lanka (SL) – Matches: 1 | Won: 1 | Lost: 0 | NRR: +1.001 | Points: 2

Afghanistan (AFG) – Matches: 1 | Won: 0 | Lost: 1 | NRR: -2.889 | Points: 0

Hong Kong (HK) – Matches: 0 | Won: 0 | Lost: 0 | NRR: 0.000 | Points: 0

The points table at this stage highlights the importance of net run rate (NRR), as teams with equal points could find their semifinal fate decided by this metric. A big win for Pakistan against Oman would not only help them stay neck-and-neck with India but also ensure a healthy NRR, which could be decisive later.