Asia Cup 2025: Three Indian Batters Likely To Shine

Asia Cup 2025 begins on 9 September, with India fielding a 15-member squad led by Suryakumar Yadav. With the goal of lifting the trophy, the team welcomes back Shubman Gill after almost a year, appointing him as vice-captain.

Among the squad, three players stand out as potential run-scorers in the tournament.

1. Suryakumar Yadav

Captain Suryakumar Yadav has an impressive T20I record, boasting a strike rate of 167. He was the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2025, scoring 717 runs at an average of 65.18, making him a reliable run-machine for India.

2. Shubman Gill

After a year-long absence, Shubman Gill returns with strong form. He scored 750+ runs in the England Test series and 650 runs in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 156, showing he can dominate in the Asia Cup.

3. Tilak Varma

Left-handed Tilak Varma has been consistent in T20 cricket, scoring 749 runs in 25 matches at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 155.07, including two centuries and three fifties, making him a key player for India.

These three batters are expected to be India’s main run-scoring threats in the tournament.

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel

India is all set to begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on 9 September. The team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will face UAE, Pakistan and Oman in the group stage, aiming to secure a spot in the Super Four.

India has been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman and UAE, with matches scheduled across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Indian squad features a mix of experienced stars and young talents, including Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and Abhishek Sharma, all geared to make an impact.