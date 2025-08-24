Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: 3 Indian Players Who Could Be The X-Factor

Asia Cup 2025: 3 Indian Players Who Could Be The X-Factor

Since its inception in 1984, Asia Cup has been held 16 times, with India lifting the trophy eight times.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian squad for Asia Cup 2025 has been announced, featuring 15 talented players capable of turning matches in India’s favor.

Among them, three stand out as potential game-changers who could play a decisive role in the tournament. Since its inception in 1984, Asia Cup has been held 16 times, with India lifting the trophy eight times.

Abhishek Sharma

At 24 years old, Abhishek Sharma is expected to open the innings for India. Known for his explosive batting, he aims to provide a strong start in every match.

In 17 T20 Internationals, Abhishek has scored 535 runs at a strike rate of 193.8 and an average of 33.4, including 2 centuries and 2 half-centuries. His aggressive style makes him a potential X-factor for India in high-pressure games.

Hardik Pandya

All-rounder Hardik Pandya can be a key player with his dual role as a finisher and a pace option. In 114 T20Is, he has amassed 1279 runs at a strike rate of 141.68, while also contributing 94 wickets at an average of 26.44. His ability to impact both batting and bowling makes him a vital asset for India.

Varun Chakravarthy

With Asia Cup 2025 matches taking place in the UAE, where pitches favor spin, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy could play a crucial role. In 18 T20Is, he has claimed 33 wickets at an outstanding average of 14.57, making him a dangerous weapon in India’s bowling attack.

These three players, with their unique skills, could prove to be India’s X-factors in the upcoming tournament.

Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, India heads into Asia Cup 2025 with a balanced squad of 15 players blending experience and youth.

With a history of winning the trophy eight times, India aims to continue its dominance in the region. Key battles will include countering Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh in the group stage. Strong batting depth and versatile bowling options make India one of the favorites to lift the title.

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma Hardik Pandya Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025
