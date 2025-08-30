Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Match Timings Revised

Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed a change in the schedule for the Asia Cup 2025, announcing that all night matches will now begin 30 minutes later than originally planned. The adjustment has been made due to the intense heat conditions in the UAE.

While just one of the 19 fixtures was slated as a day match, it will continue to start at the originally scheduled time.

The revised timings for the evening games have been finalized in consultation with broadcasters, ensuring both player safety and viewer convenience remain a priority during the tournament.

Asia Cup 2025 – Updated Schedule

Sept 9 – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 8 PM IST

Sept 10 – India vs UAE – Dubai International Cricket Stadium – 8 PM IST

Sept 11 – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 8 PM IST

Sept 12 – Pakistan vs Oman – Dubai International Cricket Stadium – 8 PM IST

Sept 13 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 8 PM IST

Sept 14 – India vs Pakistan – Dubai International Cricket Stadium – 8 PM IST

Sept 15 – UAE vs Oman – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 5:30 PM IST

Sept 15 – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong – Dubai International Cricket Stadium – 8 PM IST

Sept 16 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 8 PM IST

Sept 17 – Pakistan vs UAE – Dubai International Cricket Stadium – 8 PM IST

Sept 18 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 8 PM IST

Sept 19 – India vs Oman – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 8 PM IST

Sept 20 – Group B Q1 vs Group B Q2 – Dubai International Cricket Stadium – 8 PM IST

Sept 21 – Group A Q1 vs Group A Q2 – Dubai International Cricket Stadium – 8 PM IST

Sept 22 – Rest Day

Sept 23 – Group A Q2 vs Group B Q1 – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 8 PM IST

Sept 24 – Group A Q1 vs Group B Q2 – Dubai International Cricket Stadium – 8 PM IST

Sept 25 – Group A Q2 vs Group B Q2 – Dubai International Cricket Stadium – 8 PM IST

Sept 26 – Group A Q1 vs Group B Q1 – Dubai International Cricket Stadium – 8 PM IST

Sept 28 – Asia Cup Final – Dubai International Cricket Stadium – 8 PM IST