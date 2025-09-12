IND vs PAK: Top 5 Run Scorers And Wicket Takers In T20Is

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Let’s take a look at the top five run scorers and wicket takers of all time in India vs Pakistan T20 Internationals.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
Whenever India and Pakistan meet on a cricket field, the contest becomes larger than life. Over the years, their T20I clashes have produced some unforgettable performances with both bat and ball.

Top 5 Run Scorers in IND vs PAK T20Is

Virat Kohli (India) – The king of run chases has dominated Pakistan in T20Is. His tally of runs against Pakistan is unmatched, with multiple fifty-plus scores including his iconic 82* at the MCG in the 2022 T20 World Cup. He tops the list with 492 runs in 11 matches.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) – Pakistan’s most consistent T20I batter in recent years, Rizwan has been a pillar at the top. His 79* in the 2021 T20 World Cup at Dubai is one of the finest innings played against India. He is second in the list with 228 runs in 5 matches.

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) – With his experience, Shoaib Malik was a dependable figure in Pakistan’s batting order. He remians at number three in this list with 164 runs in 9 matches.

Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan) – Mohammad Hafeez holds the 4th spot in this elite list with 156 runs from 8 IND vs PAK T20 matches.

Yuvraj Singh (India) – Known as a big-match player, Yuvraj played several impactful knocks against Pakistan, especially in the early years of T20 cricket. He hold the 4th spot in this elite list with 155 runs in 8 T20 matches against Pak.

Top 5 Wicket Takers in IND vs PAK T20Is

Hardik Pandya (India) – 13 wickets in 7 matches (2022–2025)

India’s star all-rounder leads the list. His knack for breaking partnerships with clever variations has made him a match-winner with the ball.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) – 11 wickets in 7 matches (2012–2022)

A swing bowler par excellence, Bhuvi often gave India early breakthroughs, troubling Pakistan’s top order in powerplay overs.

Umar Gul (Pakistan) – 11 wickets in 6 matches (2007–2014)

Pakistan’s pace spearhead during the early years of T20Is, Gul’s yorkers and accuracy made him a deadly weapon in crunch moments.

Arshdeep Singh (India) – 7 wickets in 4 matches (2022–2024)

The young left-arm pacer has impressed with his calmness under pressure. His death bowling skills have already made him a key figure in this rivalry.

Naseem Shah (Pakistan) – 7 wickets in 4 matches (2022–2024)

Known for his pace and aggression, Naseem has been one of Pakistan’s brightest young stars, consistently troubling India’s batters with sharp movement.

 

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
