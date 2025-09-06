Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup Finals: Complete List Of Players Who Won Player Of The Match

Asia Cup Finals: Complete List Of Players Who Won Player Of The Match

These players who rose to the occasion and etched their names into Asia Cup history.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Memorable performances at major finals define cricketing legacies. With the third edition of the ACC T20 Asia Cup starting on September 9, fans are eager to see who will leave a similar mark this year.

Player of the Match in Asia Cup T20 Finals

Left-handed batters have often dominated the awards. In 2016, Shikhar Dhawan’s 60 runs guided India to a comfortable chase of 121. In 2022, Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s unbeaten 71 helped Sri Lanka recover from 58/5 to post 170 and win by 23 runs.

2016 – Champions: India | Player of the Match: Shikhar Dhawan (60)

2022 – Champions: Sri Lanka | Player of the Match: Bhanuka Rajapaksa (71*)

Player of the Match in Asia Cup ODI Finals

Across 14 ODI editions, only Mohammad Azharuddin (1991 & 1992) and Marvan Atapattu (1997 & 2004) have won the award twice in finals. Notable winners include Surinder Khanna (1984), Javed Miandad (1986), Navjot Singh Sidhu (1988), Dinesh Karthik (2010), Lasith Malinga (2014), Litton Das (2018), and Mohammed Siraj (2023).

Here’s the ODI Asia Cup finals Player of the Match:

1984 – Champions: India | Player of the Match: Surinder Khanna (56 & 2 stumpings)

1986 – Champions: Sri Lanka | Player of the Match: Javed Miandad (67)

1988 – Champions: India | Player of the Match: Navjot Singh Sidhu (76)

1990-91 – Champions: India | Player of the Match: Mohammad Azharuddin (54*)

1995 – Champions: India | Player of the Match: Mohammad Azharuddin (90*)

1997 – Champions: Sri Lanka | Player of the Match: Marvan Atapattu (84*)

2000 – Champions: Pakistan | Player of the Match: Moin Khan (56* & 1 catch)

2004 – Champions: Sri Lanka | Player of the Match: Marvan Atapattu (65)

2008 – Champions: Sri Lanka | Player of the Match: Ajantha Mendis (6/13)

2010 – Champions: India | Player of the Match: Dinesh Karthik (66)

2012 – Champions: Pakistan | Player of the Match: Shahid Afridi (32 & 1 wicket)

2014 – Champions: Sri Lanka | Player of the Match: Lasith Malinga (5 wickets)

2018 – Champions: India | Player of the Match: Litton Das (121)

2023 – Champions: India | Player of the Match: Mohammed Siraj (6/21)

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Deeply Appreciate, Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
'Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
India
Army Chief Says Pakistan 'War' Didn't End With Ceasefire On May 10: 'Op Sindoor Continued For...'
Army Chief Says Pakistan 'War' Didn't End With Ceasefire On May 10: 'Op Sindoor Continued For...'
India
PM Modi To Skip UNGA Session This Month In US, Jaishankar To Represent India
PM Modi To Skip UNGA Session This Month In US, Jaishankar To Represent India
World
'Don't Think We Have...': Trump Takes U-Turn On 'Lost India To China' Remark, Affirms Friendship With PM Modi
'Will Always Be Friends With Modi': Trump Takes U-Turn On 'Lost India To China' Remark
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Responds Diplomatically to Trump’s Fluctuating Remarks on India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to Skip UN General Assembly; S. Jaishankar to Represent India | ABP NEWS
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Warns India: Stop Russian Oil, Leave BRICS, Support Dollar | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: EU Imposes $3.5 Billion Fine on Google, Trump Calls It Discriminatory | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi to Visit Flood-Hit Areas as Punjab Battles Devastating Floods | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget