Asia Cup Finals: Complete List Of Players Who Won Player Of The Match

Memorable performances at major finals define cricketing legacies. With the third edition of the ACC T20 Asia Cup starting on September 9, fans are eager to see who will leave a similar mark this year.

Player of the Match in Asia Cup T20 Finals

Left-handed batters have often dominated the awards. In 2016, Shikhar Dhawan’s 60 runs guided India to a comfortable chase of 121. In 2022, Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s unbeaten 71 helped Sri Lanka recover from 58/5 to post 170 and win by 23 runs.

2016 – Champions: India | Player of the Match: Shikhar Dhawan (60)

2022 – Champions: Sri Lanka | Player of the Match: Bhanuka Rajapaksa (71*)

Player of the Match in Asia Cup ODI Finals

Across 14 ODI editions, only Mohammad Azharuddin (1991 & 1992) and Marvan Atapattu (1997 & 2004) have won the award twice in finals. Notable winners include Surinder Khanna (1984), Javed Miandad (1986), Navjot Singh Sidhu (1988), Dinesh Karthik (2010), Lasith Malinga (2014), Litton Das (2018), and Mohammed Siraj (2023).

Here’s the ODI Asia Cup finals Player of the Match:

1984 – Champions: India | Player of the Match: Surinder Khanna (56 & 2 stumpings)

1986 – Champions: Sri Lanka | Player of the Match: Javed Miandad (67)

1988 – Champions: India | Player of the Match: Navjot Singh Sidhu (76)

1990-91 – Champions: India | Player of the Match: Mohammad Azharuddin (54*)

1995 – Champions: India | Player of the Match: Mohammad Azharuddin (90*)

1997 – Champions: Sri Lanka | Player of the Match: Marvan Atapattu (84*)

2000 – Champions: Pakistan | Player of the Match: Moin Khan (56* & 1 catch)

2004 – Champions: Sri Lanka | Player of the Match: Marvan Atapattu (65)

2008 – Champions: Sri Lanka | Player of the Match: Ajantha Mendis (6/13)

2010 – Champions: India | Player of the Match: Dinesh Karthik (66)

2012 – Champions: Pakistan | Player of the Match: Shahid Afridi (32 & 1 wicket)

2014 – Champions: Sri Lanka | Player of the Match: Lasith Malinga (5 wickets)

2018 – Champions: India | Player of the Match: Litton Das (121)

2023 – Champions: India | Player of the Match: Mohammed Siraj (6/21)