Asia Cup 2025: Big Update On Jasprit Bumrah's Availability For Team India

Excitement is building in the Indian camp ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, with team selection discussions gaining momentum.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to unveil India’s 15-member squad soon, and there is encouraging news regarding star pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Reports suggest that the 31-year-old speedster has made himself available for the tournament, which is a major boost for Team India.

Bumrah ready for Asia Cup

Despite recent concerns about his fitness, Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly set to feature in the Asia Cup.

Reports claim the bowler has informed selectors that he is fully fit and ready for selection. Earlier speculation suggested he might miss the event due to a dip in fitness after the England Test series, but the latest updates point to his participation.

Bumrah’s Asia Cup record

The Indian pace ace has played seven Asia Cup matches so far, picking up 12 wickets at an impressive average of 16.6. His economy rate of 3.84 highlights his control, making him a lethal option in both powerplay and death overs.

Recent form

Currently ranked the No.1 Test bowler, Bumrah has been in outstanding rhythm. In the recent five-Test series against England, he grabbed 14 wickets in just three matches, reaffirming his status as India’s premier fast bowler. His presence in the Asia Cup could significantly strengthen India’s chances and pose a serious threat to rival teams.

How Bumrah performed in Ind-Eng Tests 2025

Jasprit Bumrah showcased his brilliance in the India vs England Test series 2025, emerging as one of the standout performers.

Playing three matches, the pace spearhead claimed 14 wickets in five innings, troubling English batters with his pace and lethal yorkers. His ability to strike at crucial moments not only boosted India’s bowling attack but also underlined why he remains the world’s top-ranked Test bowler.