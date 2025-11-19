Ashes 2025-26: Complete Schedule, Dates, Venues, Live Streaming And Telecast Guide

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAshes 2025-26: Complete Schedule, Dates, Venues, Live Streaming And Telecast Guide

England, led by Ben Stokes, will aim for their first Ashes series victory in Australia since 2010-11, while the hosts will be looking to uphold their dominance and retain the historic trophy.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ashes 2025-26 live streaming in India: The stage is set for one of cricket's most iconic rivalries, Ashes 2025-26, scheduled from November 21, 2025, to January 8, 2026.

The series, featuring Australia and England, will kick off in Perth, marking the first time since 1982-83 edition that the Ashes opener in Australia will be held at Perth Stadium instead of the Gabba. The second Test will then move to Gabba in Brisbane.

Australia vs England, Ashes 2025-26 Schedule 

Australia vs England 1st Test

Date: November 21-25, 2025

Venue: Perth Stadium

Time (IST): 7:50 AM IST

Australia vs England 2nd Test

Date: December 4-8, 2025

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Time (IST): 9:30 AM IST 

Australia vs England 3rd Test

Date: December 17-21, 2025

Venue: Adelaide Oval

Time (IST): 5:30 AM IST

Australia vs England 4th Test

Date: December 26-30, 2025

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Time (IST): 5:00 AM IST

Australia vs England 5th Test

Date: January 4-8, 2026

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground

Time (IST): 5:00 AM IST

Australia vs England, Ashes 2025-26 series live streaming, telecast details

Ashes 2025-26 series between Australia and England will be available for live streaming and broadcast across multiple regions.

In India and the subcontinent, fans can watch Ashes 2025-26 series on Sony Sports and SonyLIV app.

In Australia, Ashes 2025-26 series coverage will be provided by Fox Sports, while viewers in Pakistan can tune in via PTV Sports and the Tamasha app. For audiences in Sub-Saharan Africa, Ashes 2025-26 series will be aired on SuperSports.

Ashes 2025-2026 Squads

Australia Ashes Squad 2025-26

Steve Smith (Captain), Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Scott Boland.

England Ashes Squad 2025-26

Ben Stokes (Captain), Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse.

Embed widget