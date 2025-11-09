After Siraj And Deepti Sharma, Another Indian Cricketer Becomes DSP

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAfter Siraj And Deepti Sharma, Another Indian Cricketer Becomes DSP

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian cricket team has a new DSP: Richa Ghosh, the wicketkeeper-batter from the Indian women’s team, has been appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police in the West Bengal Police.

The appointment was officially handed over by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a ceremony held at Eden Gardens on Saturday, November 8. Along with the DSP post, Ghosh was also honored with the prestigious Banga Bhushan Award.

At the ceremony, the Cricket Association of Bengal recognized Richa’s contributions with the Golden Bat and Golden Ball awards, along with a cash prize of ₹3.4 million. She was also presented with a gold chain by the Chief Minister.

Richa played a vital innings of 34 runs off 24 balls in the World Cup final, showcasing her ability as a match-finisher.

The felicitation event saw the presence of Cricket Association of Bengal President Sourav Ganguly and legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Mamata Banerjee also honored Richa’s parents during the occasion. Richa follows in the footsteps of cricketers like Deepti Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, and Joginder Sharma, who previously held the DSP designation.

Richa Ghosh made her international debut in 2020 and has steadily improved her performances. She played a key role for India in the World Cup, finishing games with her aggressive batting. This World Cup marked her second international trophy, having won the Under-19 World Cup in 2023.

She scored 235 runs across eight matches, making her the fifth-highest run-scorer for India in the tournament. Her 94-run innings against South Africa in the league stage and crucial 34 runs in the final were instrumental in India’s triumph.

