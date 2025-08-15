Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Meet Bodhana Sivanandan, Youngest Chess Prodigy Of Indian Descent Who Defeated Grandmaster Pete Wells

10-year-old Bodhana Sivanandan from Harrow defeats GM Peter Wells at the 2025 British Chess Championships, becoming the youngest female player ever to beat a grandmaster

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 08:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bodhana Sivanandan, a 10-year-old chess prodigy from Harrow, has made history at the 2025 British Chess Championships in Liverpool by defeating 60-year-old Grandmaster Peter Wells in the tournament’s final round. The remarkable victory establishes her as the youngest female player ever to beat a grandmaster, surpassing the previous record held by American Carissa Yip.

The International Chess Federation highlighted the achievement in a post on X (formerly Twitter), noting: “British sensation Bodhana Sivanandan has made history by becoming the youngest female chess player ever to beat a grandmaster! The 10-year-old, from Harrow, pulled off the win on Sunday against 60-year-old Grandmaster Peter Wells in the last round of the 2025 British Chess Championships in Liverpool.”

 

Breaking Records at Just 10 Years Old

Bodhana achieved this milestone at 10 years, five months, and three days, beating Carissa Yip’s previous record of 10 years, 11 months, and 20 days. The young chess star also earned her first Woman Grandmaster norm during the event, making her the youngest player to achieve the third norm required for the Woman International Master (WIM) title. Chess legend Susan Polgar celebrated her achievement on X, saying: “By beating a GM in the final round, she also earned her final WIM norm and became a WIM at 10! Double congratulations.”

 

From Curious Beginner to Chess Sensation

Bodhana’s journey began at age five during the COVID-19 lockdown, when a friend of her father gifted her a chess set along with other toys. Her father, Sivanandan Velayutham, introduced her to the game, telling her she “could play the game,” sparking her keen interest. Within a few years, Bodhana’s talent propelled her to the third-highest title in women’s chess, Woman FIDE Master (WFM), and now to WIM status with her latest triumph.

The young prodigy, whose family hails from Trichy, Tamil Nadu, moved to London in 2007 and has since become one of the most prominent faces in British chess. Her historic victory at Liverpool is expected to inspire a new generation of young chess enthusiasts worldwide.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 08:38 PM (IST)
Bodhana Sivanandan British Chess Championships 2025 Peter Wells Defeat Woman International Master
