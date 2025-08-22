Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Bandh Calendars' Now Replaced By Sporting Events In J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

‘Bandh Calendars’ Now Replaced By Sporting Events In J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted Jammu and Kashmir's transformation, noting a shift from disruptive "bandh calendars" to sports-focused "Khelo India calendars."

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 08:35 AM (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said the Union territory has witnessed a huge transformation in the last few years and "bandh calendars" have been replaced by Khelo India calendars, while the voices of the youth resonate in stadiums rather than the streets.

Sinha addressed the opening ceremony of Khelo India Water Sports Festival at Dal Lake.

"A vibrant sports ecosystem has been developed in J-K. sports is being encouraged. In the last 5-6 years, the participation of people in various sports disciplines has increased to 30-40 lakh from 3-4 lakh," he said.

The LG urged the participants to become brand ambassadors of J-K and let the people around them know about the transformation in J-K after they return to their homes.

"You tell the countrymen that the youth of J-K are participating in sporting events in a similar way like in the rest of the country. You also tell them that no bandh and hartal calendars are issued in J-K now, but Khelo India calendars are issued. The voices of our youth do not resonate in the streets now, but in stadiums," he said.

Sinha said these are the changes J-K and the entire nation is proud of.

"The crown jewel of the country has endured a lot of pain for over three decades. Now, the youth of J-K are living a new life. I hope you will become the brand ambassadors of J-K and narrate the story of this transformation across the country," he added.

Sinha said hosting of the national-level sporting event with participants from across the country sends a strong message of peace, normalcy and progress in J-K.

While winter sports attract visitors during snow season, water sports will promote summer tourism, benefiting local economy, he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 08:35 AM (IST)
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Bandh Calendar Khelo India Calendar
