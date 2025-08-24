Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Wins Gold In 50m Rifle 3-Position At Asian Shooting Championship

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Wins Gold In 50m Rifle 3-Position At Asian Shooting Championship

India’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar topped the podium with a score of 462.5 points.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar secured the gold medal in the 50m rifle three-position event at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. He topped the podium with a score of 462.5 points. China’s Wenyu Zhao took the silver with 462 points, while Japan’s Naoya Okada earned bronze after scoring 445.8 points.

In addition, the Indian men’s team, comprising Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Chain Singh, and Akhil Sheoran, claimed the silver medal in the 50m rifle three-position team event, adding another accolade to India’s shooting success at the championship.

Yashodhara Raje Scindia, 4 time Member Legislative Assembly & Cabinet Minister, Madhya Pradesh, took to X to congratulate Aishwary: "MP State Shooting Academy’s, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar’s Gold medal today in the 50 mt Rifle 3P, at the Asian Shooting Championship is a testament to his status as one of India’s brightest medal hopes for the next Asian and Olympic Games. This is his 2nd Asian individual Gold besides three World Cups!"

India sweeps all mixed air rifle golds

Yesterday, at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, Indian shooters dominated the mixed air rifle events, winning gold in Senior, Junior, and Youth categories.

In the Senior Mixed Team (10m Air Rifle), Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta defeated China’s Peng Xinlu and Lu Dingke 17-11 in the final, adding to Elavenil’s earlier individual gold in the women’s 10m air rifle event.

The Junior Mixed Team gold went to Shambhavi Kshirsagar and Naraen Pranav, who overcame China’s Tang Huiqi and Han Yinan. In the Youth category, Ameerah Arshad and Ansh Dabas beat Korea’s Kim Minseo and Shin Sungwoo to claim gold.

India leads the medal tally with 41 medals: 23 gold, 8 silver, and 10 bronze.

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Asian Shooting Championship
