NASA’s James Webb Could Have Found Universe’s First Stars Formed After The Big Bang

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) could have unveiled one of the universe’s oldest secrets: stars formed shortly after the Big Bang. These primordial stars, known as Population III (Pop III) stars, appear to exist in a galaxy called LAP1-B, located an astonishing 13 billion light-years from Earth, according to a study published last month in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

A Glimpse of the First Cosmic Giants

Astronomer Eli Visbal and his team reported evidence of these ancient stars after analysing JWST’s infrared data. The telescope’s observations revealed that the stars in LAP1-B emitted intense ultraviolet light and were roughly 100 times the mass of the Sun. These findings are significant because they meet all three theoretical conditions long predicted for Pop III star formation:

Pristine Environment: The stars formed in a low-metallicity environment composed mostly of hydrogen and helium, ideal for early star formation. Small, Massive Clusters: Pop III stars emerged in low-mass clusters with just a handful of massive stars.

Initial Mass Function Alignment: The clusters satisfy the mathematical criteria for the initial mass distribution of stars. “If indeed these are Pop III stars, this could be the first direct detection of the universe’s primordial stars,” Visbal told Space.com. “To make this discovery, we needed the sensitivity of JWST and a gravitational lensing effect from a galaxy cluster between us and LAP1-B that magnified the light 100 times.”

Building Blocks of the Cosmos

These ancient stars aren’t just relics; they could also be the building blocks of larger galaxies. Studying them offers astronomers a rare window into the formation and evolution of the universe’s first cosmic structures. According to current theory, these stars emerged as hydrogen and helium combined under the influence of dark matter, forming giants a million times the mass of the Sun and billions of times brighter than our own star.

“Next, we aim to run more detailed hydrodynamical simulations to explore the transition from Pop III to Pop II stars—the second generation of stars in the universe—to see if their predictions align with the spectrum of LAP1-B and similar galaxies,” Visbal explained.

The Tip of the Iceberg

Researchers caution that LAP1-B may be just the beginning. With the help of gravitational lensing and JWST’s unprecedented capabilities, this discovery could open the door to uncovering many more Pop III stars lurking in the distant universe. Each new finding brings us closer to understanding how the very first stars shaped the cosmic tapestry we see today.