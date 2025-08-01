In the stark, windswept expanse of Ladakh's Tso Kar basin, a quiet but ambitious experiment is underway. Bengaluru-based space outreach company Protoplanet has launched HOPE (Human Outer Planetary Exploration) — a simulation station designed to mimic conditions on the Moon and Mars.

This high-altitude salt lake region, with its barren, frigid terrain, has been studied for nearly a decade and identified as an ideal analogue for extraterrestrial environments. Its thin air and geological features closely resemble what astronauts would encounter on the lunar surface or during a future Mars mission.

ISRO On Board

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is backing the project, both financially and through its expertise. "ISRO funded a portion of the station's development as well as advised on the criteria for selecting candidates," said Siddharth Pandey, director of Protoplanet, was quoted by The Hindu.

The HOPE station will begin its first ‘isolation mission' on August 1, where two scientists — Rahul Mogalapalli and Yaman Akot, both with backgrounds in aerospace engineering and planetary science — will live inside the habitat for ten days. While there, they'll run experiments focused on psychological resilience, physiological adaptation, and epigenetic changes under simulated deep space conditions.

Why This Matters

This isn't just a science project. It's a small but strategic step in India's growing space ambitions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced targets for a Bharatiya Antariksh Station — India's own version of the ISS — by 2035 and a manned lunar mission by 2040. Meanwhile, NASA is eyeing a manned Mars mission sometime in the 2030s.

Stations like HOPE are part of a larger global trend. Facilities such as the Mars Desert Research Station in the US, Canada's Flashline Mars Arctic Research Station, and Russia's BIOS-3 all serve a similar purpose — helping scientists and astronauts understand how humans might survive, and thrive, on alien worlds.

What's Next For HOPE?

Following the first 10-day mission, Protoplanet plans to rotate in new participants, studying how different individuals respond to the isolation, altitude, and conditions inside the habitat. The goal is to gather real-world data that could shape the future of crewed missions far beyond Earth.