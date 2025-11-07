Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
All About Wangala Festival — The Colourful Harvest Celebration Of Meghalaya's Garo Tribe

All About Wangala Festival — The Colourful Harvest Celebration Of Meghalaya’s Garo Tribe

Wangala Festival in Meghalaya celebrates the harvest season with drums, dance, and devotion. It's a spectacular cultural event of the Garo tribe.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
In the lush hills of Meghalaya, the Wangala Festival marks one of India’s most captivating cultural celebrations. Also known as the “100 Drums Festival,” it’s a spectacular blend of music, dance, and devotion that honours Saljong, the Sun God, for a bountiful harvest. Every year, the Garo community celebrates this grand event with joy, gratitude, and rhythmic energy that echoes through the valleys, a celebration that beautifully preserves their ancient heritage and community spirit.

The Meaning And Significance Of Wangala Festival

Wangala is a thanksgiving ritual. It symbolises the end of the harvest season and expresses gratitude to the Sun God for blessing the land with abundance. Traditionally celebrated in November, the festival represents renewal, prosperity, and unity among the Garo people. 

On the first day of the Wangala Festival, a sacred ritual called “Ragula” is held within the residence of the village chief. This marks the spiritual beginning of the celebration. The following day, known as “Kakkat,” brings the festival to life with vibrant energy, people of all ages dress in their traditional, colourful outfits and adorn their heads with feathers as they move rhythmically to the beats of long, oval-shaped drums. The air fills with music, laughter, and the unmistakable spirit of community and gratitude.

The Iconic 100 Drums Celebration

What makes Wangala truly unforgettable is its mesmerising music. The beating of a hundred drums, symbolic of the Garo spirit, fills the air as men and women dance in synchrony, dressed in traditional attire adorned with feathers and beads. The rhythmic movements, known as Dama Gogata, recreate scenes of harvest and worship, capturing the essence of joy and gratitude. Visitors from across India and beyond arrive to witness this powerful cultural expression that bridges ancient rituals and modern celebration.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 07 Nov 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
