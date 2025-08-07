Thursday Fasting Rules: Know What To Eat And What To Avoid During Fast

In Hinduism, rituals like fasting and prayers hold deep spiritual importance. Each day of the week is dedicated to a specific deity, with Thursday (Guruvar) being devoted to Lord Vishnu and Devguru Brihaspati (Jupiter). On this day, many devotees also worship the banana tree and observe fasts with devotion and discipline.

ALSO READ: Hartalika Teej 2025: Date, Puja Rituals, Significance, And All You Need To Know About This Auspicious Fast

Significance Of Thursday Fasting

From a religious perspective, observing a fast on Thursday is believed to bring prosperity, happiness, peace in marital life, enhanced wisdom, and fulfillment of desires. However, the benefits of fasting are only realized when the prescribed rules are followed with sincerity.

Thursday fasting comes with specific do’s and don’ts. While some activities are prohibited on this day, others are considered auspicious. Importantly, dietary rules are also emphasized. Let’s understand from astrologer Anish Vyas what should be consumed and avoided during the Thursday fast.

What To Eat During Thursday Fast:

Consume only light and sattvic (pure vegetarian) food.

Dairy products like milk, curd, paneer, butter, and sweets made from milk are allowed.

You can have buckwheat flour (kuttu atta), water chestnut flour (singhade ka atta), or barnyard millet (sama rice).

Seasonal fruits like oranges, papaya, grapes, watermelon, apples, etc., can be eaten.

Coconut water and dry fruits can be consumed to prevent weakness.

What To Avoid During Thursday Fast:

Bananas should not be eaten, even though the banana tree is worshipped.

Avoid tamasic food, including dishes prepared with onion and garlic.

Refrain from eating wheat flour, white rice, or refined flour (maida).

Table salt should be avoided; only rock salt (sendha namak) should be used during the fast.

Stay away from store-bought soft drinks.

Alcohol, cigarettes, and other intoxicating substances must be strictly avoided.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]