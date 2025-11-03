Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionSom Pradosh Vrat 2025 To Be Observed Today: Know Its Significance, Puja Vidhi, Timings, And More

Observing Som Pradosh Vrat with full faith and sincerity is believed to please Lord Shiva and bestow health, happiness, and prosperity on devotees and their families.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 06:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Today, November 3, 2025, devotees across the country are observing Som Pradosh Vrat, one of the most significant fasts dedicated to Lord Shiv. This year, the auspicious occasion falls on a Monday, making it Som Pradosh, a day believed to bring peace, prosperity, and divine blessings to those who observe it with devotion.

ALSO READ: Kartik Purnima 2025: Donate These Auspicious Items According To Your Zodiac Sign To Bring Prosperity

Auspicious Timings

According to the Hindu calendar, the Pradosh Tithi begins at 5:07 AM on November 3, 2025, and ends at 2:05 AM on November 4, 2025.

The most auspicious time for performing the Pradosh Puja is between 5 PM and 8 PM, a three-hour period considered highly favorable for worshipping Lord Shiv.

Significance Of This Auspicious Vrat

Pradosh Vrat holds immense importance in Hindu tradition, especially when it falls on a Monday. It is believed that observing this vrat (fast) with full faith and devotion brings mental peace, physical well-being, and family harmony. The evening (Sandhya) puja during this time is considered highly auspicious, as it is believed that Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati bless devotees during this period.

Puja Rituals Of Som Pradosh Vrat

On the day of Som Pradosh, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and wear clean clothes. During the evening hours, a lamp is lit near a clean spot in the house or temple, especially during the Godhuli Bela (twilight).

Afterward, devotees perform Shivling Abhishek using raw milk, Gangajal, sandalwood paste, and offer Belpatra, Kaner flowers, and Akshat (rice). A ghee lamp is lit, followed by performing aarti of Lord Shiv. Chanting the ‘Om Namah Shivya’ mantra 108 times is considered extremely auspicious.

Finally, devotees seek forgiveness for their mistakes and pray for the divine blessings of Lord Shiv.

Som Pradosh Vrat Puja Samagri:

Here are the items required for the Som Pradosh Puja:

  • Ghee
  • Milk
  • Cloves
  • Flowers
  • Roli (vermilion)
  • Raw milk
  • Camphor
  • Betel nuts
  • Sacred thread (Janeu)
  • Kalawa (red thread)
  • Incense sticks
  • Panchamrit (mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar)
  • Belpatra (Bilva leaves)
  • Dhatura
  • Bhang (hemp leaves)
  • Honey
  • Gangajal (holy water from the Ganga)
  • Black sesame seeds
  • Green moong dal

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 06:49 AM (IST)
