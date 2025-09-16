Shukra Pradosh Vrat September 2025: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance, And More

Shukra Pradosh 2025: Shukra Pradosh Vrat is a sacred fast dedicated to Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. This vrat is observed twice every month, on the Trayodashi of both the Shukla Paksh and Krishna Paksh. However, the month of September 2025 is special, as it brings two Shukra Pradosh Vrats falling on Fridays, considered highly auspicious in Hindu tradition. The first Shukra Pradosh Vrat occurred on 5 September 2025, while the second and final one will be observed on 19 September 2025.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2025 Puja Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, the second Shukra Pradosh Vrat of September 2025 falls on Friday, 19 September 2025, during Krishna Paksh Trayodashi of the Ashwin month. The Trayodashi tithi begins on 18 September at 11:24 PM and ends on 19 September at 11:36 PM. The Pradosh Puja Muhurat will be from 6:21 PM to 8:43 PM, giving devotees a 2 hours 21 minutes window to perform the rituals.

During this period, performing the fast and puja is considered highly beneficial and spiritually rewarding.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2025 Shubh Yog

The Shukra Pradosh Vrat on 19 September also coincides with Siddh and Saadhya Yog, making it an ideal time for worshipping Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. Observing the vrat with devotion is believed to fulfill all heartfelt wishes and bring divine blessings.

Significance Of Shukra Pradosh Vrat

Shukra Pradosh Vrat holds immense importance in Hinduism. By observing this fast and performing the rituals, devotees invite peace, harmony, and prosperity into their homes. It is especially considered beneficial for:

Strengthening married life and relationships

Speeding up marriage prospects for unmarried individuals

Achieving success in career, business, and personal endeavors

The vrat is a powerful spiritual practice to earn the grace of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati and attain overall well-being.