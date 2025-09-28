Shardiya Navratri 2025: Shardiya Navratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated with devotion and grandeur across India. This year, the festival spans 10 days instead of the usual nine, with each day dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga. The sixth day of Navratri is devoted to Maa Katyayani, revered as the goddess of strength, courage, and fame. Worshipping her with devotion is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and divine blessings in life.

The Divine Form Of Maa Katyayani

Maa Katyayani is depicted riding a lion, representing bravery and fearlessness. She has four hands, one holding a sword and another a lotus flower, while the other two are in abhay mudra and varad mudra. She symbolises the ultimate destroyer of evil and is worshipped as a powerful source of success and fortune.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 Maa Katyayani Puja Vidhi

Devotees begin the sixth day by rising early, taking a holy bath, and wearing clean clothes. The puja starts with purifying the idol or image of Maa Durga using Ganga jal. Yellow-coloured clothes and ornaments are offered to the goddess, followed by roli, chandan, kumkum, cardamom, fruits, and sweets. Honey is considered Maa Katyayani’s favourite bhog and is offered during the rituals, along with traditional aarti and chanting of mantras.

Auspicious Flower And Bhog For Maa Katyayani

Red flowers, especially roses or hibiscus, are considered most sacred for this day. Offering these flowers is believed to please Maa Katyayani and invite her blessings. Alongside honey, devotees may also prepare sweet dishes like halwa or jaggery water as part of the offerings.

Auspicious Colour Of Shardiya Navratri Day 6

The sixth day of Navratri is associated with the colour yellow. Wearing yellow clothes while performing the puja is considered highly auspicious, as it represents positivity, prosperity, and divine energy.