Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionShardiya Navratri 2025: Spiritual Meaning And Scientific Benefits Of Belpatra In Puja

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Spiritual Meaning And Scientific Benefits Of Belpatra In Puja

Know the deep spiritual symbolism and scientific benefits of Belpatra worship during Shardiya Navratri 2025, a union of Shiva and Shakti.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 04:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shardiya Navratri 2025: India’s spiritual traditions are not confined to rituals alone; they carry profound symbolism, philosophical depth, and practical wisdom. Shardiya Navratri is one of the finest examples of this rich cultural heritage. Among the many sacred practices, the worship of the holy Belpatra from Shashthi to Dashami is considered a powerful union of devotion, symbolism, and divine energy.

The Bel tree is not regarded as an ordinary plant in Hinduism but as a divine embodiment of power and blessings. Scriptures such as the Devi Bhagavatam and the Shiv Puran describe the Bel tree as the seat of several forms of Shakti. Its roots are believed to hold Goddess Girija, its trunk Maheshwari, branches Dakshayani, leaves Parvati, flowers Gauri, and fruits Katyayani. Even its thorns are considered sacred energies. This is why during Navratri, Belpatra worship is seen as invoking the living presence of the Goddess Herself.

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2025: When To Conclude Navratri Fast? Know Paran Timing, Rituals, And More

Navratri 2025 Rituals From Shashthi To Dashami

The tradition begins on Shashthi, when devotees organise processions with music and reverence to reach the Bel tree. There, the tree is worshipped with rituals, and its twin fruits are invited as offerings for the Goddess. On Saptami, the sacred Bel is brought to the temple and installed with pran pratishtha (life invocation). Until Vijayadashami, it is jointly worshipped along with Lord Shiv and Goddess Shakti, symbolising their inseparable union.

Belpatra As The Bridge Of Shiv And Shakti

Belpatra holds immense importance in Shiv worship. Offering Bel leaves on Shivling is a daily ritual, but during Navratri, its significance grows manifold. This is because Navratri represents the period of Shakti sadhana, and without Shiv, Shakti remains incomplete. Hence, offering Belpatra becomes a spiritual bridge, uniting the energies of both Shiv and Shakti.

Symbol Of Prosperity And Lakshmi’s Abode

Beyond spiritual symbolism, Bel is also associated with prosperity and wealth. Ancient traditions mention that worshipping Belpatra during Navratri invites the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Families believe this ensures a permanent abode of fortune, abundance, and harmony in the household. In earlier times, the Bel fruit was even regarded as Shreephal before the coconut replaced it in rituals.

Path To Liberation And Moksh

Scriptures state that offering Belpatra to Lord Shiv removes lifetimes of sins and grants the devotee both worldly fulfilment and spiritual liberation. Devotees receive divine blessings, siddhis, and ultimately moksh. Thus, Bel worship during Navratri is not merely a religious act but a path that leads from prosperity to eternal peace.

Scientific And Medicinal Importance Of Bel

Modern science also highlights the immense health benefits of Bel. Its fruit and leaves are rich in calcium, potassium, iron, and magnesium, making them beneficial for digestion and overall wellness. Bel sharbat is a natural coolant, effective for heart health and balancing body heat. Even today, Bel is widely used in sherbets, pickles, chutneys, marmalades, and Ayurvedic medicines.

This blend of spiritual reverence and scientific value makes Belpatra worship during Navratri a holistic practice that nourishes both the soul and the body.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 04:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri Puja Vidhi Navratri 2025 Shardiya Navratri 2025 Significance Belpatra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Activist Sonam Wanghcuk Arrested Amid Ladakh Violence, Suspected Of Money Laundering
Activist Sonam Wanghcuk Arrested Amid Ladakh Violence, Suspected Of Money Laundering
Celebrities
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
India
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
India
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh As IAF's Iconic Jet Retires
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh At Jet's Farewell
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget