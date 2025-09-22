Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shardiya Navratri 2025: Sacred Ways To Use Puja Samagri After Rituals

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Know what to do with puja items like flowers, coconut, chunri, kalash and lamps after worship. Follow these rituals for positivity and blessings at home.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 04:36 PM (IST)

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Shardiya Navratri 2025 is celebrated across India with devotion, as devotees worship different forms of Goddess Durga during the nine-day festival. Each offering made during the puja, whether it’s flowers, coconut, chunri, water, or lamps, carries deep spiritual significance. However, many people wonder what should be done with these sacred items after the rituals are completed. According to Hindu beliefs, they should not be discarded casually, as they hold divine energy. Instead, certain traditional practices help ensure that the blessings of Maa Durga remain in the home.

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2025: 9 Auspicious Colours And Remedies For Each Day To Please Maa Durga

What To Do With Burnt Wicks From Diyas

The wicks used in lamps during Navratri should never be thrown in the trash. If they are not fully burnt, place them in a clean and sacred spot. On the final day, gather all the wicks, add a little ghee and clove, and light them again. It is believed that this practice removes negativity from the home and brings positive energy. The leftover ash can be sprinkled in plants, as religious traditions say it protects against the evil eye.

Sacred Use Of Flowers Offered To Maa Durga

Flowers offered during Navratri are considered sacred and filled with the Goddess’s energy. Instead of discarding them, place them at the puja altar or in your wealth area as prasada. Remaining flowers can be placed in potted plants or gardens, where they naturally turn into compost, symbolising a cycle of positivity and nourishment.

Kalash Water And Coins After Puja

The water from the Kalash is highly auspicious. Sprinkle it around the home to spread positivity, and pour the rest into plants. Coins kept inside the Kalash should be wrapped in a red cloth and stored in your wealth area, as they are believed to bring prosperity and blessings.

The Sacred Use Of Coconut

The coconut offered to the Goddess is considered holy prasada. Ideally, it should be shared among family and friends as a blessing. If it dries out, immerse it in a river or pond. If it spoils, bury it in the earth, a practice believed to remove obstacles and difficulties from life.

The Significance Of Chunri

The chunri offered to Maa Durga is a symbol of her blessings. It can be tied at the puja altar, in the wealth area of your home, or even on your vehicle for protection. During future pujas, it can be respectfully worn on the head. If unused, it may be donated to a temple or given to a devotee as a gesture of goodwill.

Mata’s Clothes And Puja Chowki

The clothes and cloth used for Maa Durga’s idol and puja chowki should be washed and stored carefully for use in future rituals. If no longer needed, donating them to a temple or giving them to someone in need is considered highly auspicious. This act ensures that the blessings continue to flow beyond your home.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 04:36 PM (IST)
