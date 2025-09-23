Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 2: Significance, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat And Bhog Of Goddess Brahmacharini

Know the significance, puja vidhi, auspicious muhurat, bhog, and offerings for Day 2 of Shardiya Navratri 2025 dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 08:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Shardiya Navratri 2025 spans nine days of devotion, where each day is dedicated to one form of Goddess Durga, also known as the Navdurga. The second day of the festival falls on 23 September 2025 and is devoted to Maa Brahmacharini, the goddess of penance, meditation, and devotion. Worshipping her is believed to bless devotees with knowledge, spiritual strength, and the courage to overcome challenges.

Significance Of Maa Brahmacharini

Maa Brahmacharini is revered as the embodiment of austerity, self-control, and perseverance. She is worshipped for wisdom, restraint, and spiritual upliftment. By praying to her on this day, devotees are believed to receive blessings of peace, focus, and victory over difficulties in life.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 Puja Vidhi Of Maa Brahmacharini

On Day 2 of Navratri, devotees wake up early, bathe, and wear clean clothes before taking a pledge to worship Maa Brahmacharini with full devotion. Her idol or image is placed on a sacred altar, bathed with Ganga water, and adorned with flowers. Offerings such as roli, rice, and fruits are presented, along with incense and lamps. Devotees then chant her mantras and conclude the rituals with an aarti.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 Puja Muhurat

On 23 September 2025, the following timings are considered highly auspicious for Maa Brahmacharini’s worship:

  • Brahma Muhurat: 04:54 AM to 05:41 AM
  • Abhijit Muhurat: 12:08 PM to 12:56 PM
  • Sandhya Muhurat: 06:35 PM to 07:46 PM

The Form Of Maa Brahmacharini

Maa Brahmacharini is depicted as a serene goddess dressed in white attire, symbolising purity and devotion. She holds a rosary in her right hand, representing meditation and constant devotion, and a kamandalu in her left hand, symbolising simplicity, restraint, and penance. Her vehicle is a cow, symbolising calmness and dharma.

Bhog And Offerings

To please Maa Brahmacharini, devotees offer jasmine flowers and milk-based sweets. White and yellow clothes are considered her favourites, and worshippers are encouraged to wear these colours during the puja. Offering these items is believed to bring peace, happiness, and success in endeavours.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 08:35 AM (IST)
Maa Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi Navratri 2025 Shardiya Navratri 2025 Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 2
