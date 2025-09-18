Mahalaya Amavasya 2025: Check Out The Auspicious Timing, Rituals, And Legend Behind This Day

Mahalaya Amavasya 2025: Mahalaya Amavasya, also known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya, holds great importance in Hindu traditions. On this day, special rituals such as tarpan and shradh are performed for the peace of ancestors’ souls. It is also believed to bring relief from pitru dosh. Mahalaya Amavasya is observed for those whose date of death is either unknown or who passed away on an Amavasya tithi. The following day marks the beginning of Navratri.

Mahalaya Amavasya 2025 Date And Muhurat

This year, Mahalaya Amavasya will be observed on 21 September 2025.

Tithi begins: 21 September 2025, 12:16 AM

Tithi ends: 22 September 2025, 1:23 AM

Auspicious Timings:

Kutup Muhurat: 11:50 AM – 12:38 PM

Rohin Muhurat: 12:38 PM – 1:27 PM

Aparahna Kaal: 1:27 PM – 3:53 PM

Rituals To Follow On Mahalaya Amavasya

Perform shraddha rituals for ancestors.

Feed Brahmins as part of the tradition.

Offer food to animals as an act of virtue.

Donations and charity are considered highly auspicious on this day.

The Legend Behind Mahalaya Amavasya

The origin of Mahalaya Amavasya is linked to the Mahabharat. According to the Hindu mythology, when the warrior Karna reached heaven, he was offered only gold and jewels instead of food. Surprised, Karna asked the reason and learned that though he had performed many virtuous deeds in his lifetime, he had never offered food or water to his ancestors.

Realising this, Karna prayed to Lord Yam for permission to return to earth. Moved by his devotion, Yam granted him 15 days to perform tarpan and rituals for his ancestors. This period later came to be known as Pitru Paksha. Even today, devotees observe these days by offering food, water, and prayers for the peace of their forefathers’ souls.