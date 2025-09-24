Sharadiya Navratri 2025: Griha Pravesh Muhurat Dates And Chaturmas Rituals Explained

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionSharadiya Navratri 2025: Griha Pravesh Muhurat Dates And Chaturmas Rituals Explained

Know whether Griha Pravesh can be performed during Sharadiya Navratri 2025 and the exact dates when the auspicious muhurat begins after Chaturmas ends.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 05:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Sharadiya Navratri is one of the most auspicious times in Hinduism. This sacred festival is observed with devotion, fasting, and special prayers to Goddess Durga. This year, in 2025, the festival began on 22 September and will conclude on 1 October. Interestingly, this year Navratri will span 10 days instead of just 9. Many people consider these days ideal for starting new ventures or performing sacred rituals. But a common question arises: Can Griha Pravesh be done during Navratri? Let’s understand what astrology says about it.

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2025: Know About The Auspicious Arrival Of Goddess Durga On Earth

Can You Perform Griha Pravesh During Sharadiya Navratri 2025?

In Hindu tradition, auspicious muhurat is central to every major event in life. From business openings and housewarming ceremonies to buying new vehicle and marriage dates, Hindus consider shubh muhurat. However, during Chaturmas, which began on 6 July 2025 and will end on 1 November 2025, most sacred and celebratory rituals are paused. This includes weddings, housewarming, and other significant functions.

Although Navratri days are considered highly sacred and spiritually uplifting, they fall within Chaturmas. Hence, housewarming rituals are not performed during this time, as per astrological beliefs.

When Will Griha Pravesh Muhurat Start In 2025?

Astrologers explain that no auspicious muhurat for Griha Pravesh falls in September 2025. Even during Navratri, performing a housewarming ceremony is not recommended due to the ongoing Kharmas period. The first auspicious muhurat for Griha Pravesh in 2025 will begin on 3 November, once Chaturmas concludes. Until then, devotees are advised to wait patiently and use Navratri solely for worship and spiritual practices.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 05:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri 2025 Sharadiya Navratri 2025 Griha Pravesh 2025 Muhurat
