Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025: Sarva Pitru Amavasya, observed on 21 September 2025, marks the concluding day of Pitru Paksh and holds profound spiritual significance in Hindu tradition. This sacred day is believed to be the most auspicious for performing rituals to honour both known and unknown ancestors. By offering tarpan and lighting diyas, devotees seek peace for their forefathers’ souls while inviting divine blessings of prosperity and harmony into their lives. Scriptures emphasise that lighting lamps at specific places on this day not only pleases ancestors but also attracts the grace of Goddess Lakshmi, ensuring abundance and wellbeing for the family.

Diyas For Ancestors’ Peace And Guidance

After offering prayers for ancestors, devotees are advised to light a four-faced mustard oil diya at a pond or lake, facing south, and release it into the water. According to belief, this light illuminates the ancestors’ path as they return to their realm after sunset, bringing them contentment.

Those unable to perform Shraddh rituals are encouraged to light an oil diya beneath a Peepal tree while chanting the sacred Pitru mantra, ensuring peace for ancestral souls and continuity of family prosperity.

Diyas For Goddess Lakshmi’s Blessings

To attract abundance, devotees place a ghee diya near the Tulsi plant after sunset while chanting Vishnu mantras, symbolising divine grace and increased wealth. Lighting diyas at the main entrance during the evening, ghee diya on the left and oil diya on the right, is considered auspicious for inviting positivity and dispelling negativity.

Additionally, placing a ghee diya in the north-east corner of the home is believed to secure the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, ensuring never-ending food supply and prosperity in the household.

