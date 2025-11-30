Ravivar Vrat Rules: Ravivar Vrat, dedicated to Surya Dev, is considered one of the most powerful fasts for inviting good health, prosperity, courage, and overall well-being. Devotees observe this fast with deep faith, believing that it strengthens the Sun’s influence in the horoscope, removes obstacles, and fills life with renewed positivity and confidence. When performed with the correct rituals, this vrat is said to purify the mind, uplift the spirit, and attract divine blessings.

ALSO READ: Kharmas 2025: Auspicious Activities To Halt From 16 December As Sacred Month Begins

Significance Of Ravivar Vrat

Ravivar Vrat is believed to bring wealth, happiness, better health, and protection from negative influences. It is especially beneficial for individuals struggling with a weak Sun in their kundli, as it boosts self-confidence and energy levels.

According to traditional beliefs, the fast clears repeated hurdles in personal and professional life. Devotees pray for health, progression, and the removal of long-standing barriers. This vrat also enhances respect, honour, and social standing. Many believe it helps resolve financial issues and fills the home with abundance and positivity. For women, Ravivar Vrat is also associated with the blessing of healthy children and fertility.

Mistakes To Avoid On Sunday Fast

On the day of Ravivar Vrat, waking up late or beginning the fast without bathing is considered inauspicious.

Devotees should never offer water to Surya Dev without red sandalwood, red flowers, or clean water.

Offering arghya without proper puja materials is believed to reduce the purity of the ritual.

Chanting Surya Mantra is essential on this day. Skipping the mantra or mispronouncing it is believed to reduce the vrat’s spiritual benefits.

Consuming salty or tamasic food is strictly prohibited.

After the puja, devotees should listen to the vrat katha, perform parikrama, and conclude with an aarti.

Donating after the puja is said to multiply the spiritual rewards of the fast.

Health, Prosperity, And Spiritual Benefits

This vrat is associated with relief from physical suffering, eye disorders, and skin-related issues. It is believed to improve vitality, radiance, and overall life force. Observing this fast with devotion is said to remove career obstacles and stabilise finances. Homes practicing Ravivar Vrat regularly are believed to attract harmony and positive energy.

Women observing this fast with faith are traditionally believed to receive blessings related to motherhood and family happiness.

Mantras To Chant During Ravivar Vrat

Devotees can chant the following mantras for divine blessings from Surya Dev:

“Om Ghrini Suryaya Namah”

“Om Suryaya Namah”

Regular chanting invites the Sun God’s grace and strengthens spiritual energy.