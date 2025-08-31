Radha Ashtami 2025 — Know Puja Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Auspicious Items To Bring Home

Radha Ashtami 2025: Radha Ashtami, also known as Radha Jayanti, marks the birth of Shri Radha Rani, the beloved consort of Lord Krishna. According to Hindu belief, Radha Rani was born on the Ashtami tithi of Shukla Paksh in the month of Bhadrapad. In 2025, Radha Ashtami will be celebrated today, on Sunday, 31 August with great devotion across temples and households. This sacred day holds special importance for devotees who worship Radha and Krishna to seek love, harmony, and prosperity in their lives.

Radha Ashtami 2025 Puja Muhurat

The auspicious Ashtami tithi begins on 30 August 2025 at 10:46 PM and ends on 1 September 2025 at 12:57 AM.

The best time for puja is during Madhyahna (midday) on 31 August, from 11:05 AM to 1:38 PM. This 2-hour 33-minute period is considered highly sacred for observing fast, worshipping Radha Rani, and performing rituals with devotion.

Radha Ashtami 2025 Puja Vidhi

On Radha Ashtami, devotees observe fasting, offer prayers to Radha Rani, and recite Radha Chalisa or Radha Stotra. Special rituals include:

Lighting 11 diyas at the main entrance in the evening to invite Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings.

Offering scented flowers and chunari to Radha Rani during puja for marital bliss and harmony.

Performing bhajans, kirtans, and dance in devotion to Radha Krishna.

Visiting ISKCON temples, where grand celebrations take place with abhishek, floral decorations, new clothes for Radha Krishna idols, and the offering of 56 varieties of Chhappan Bhog.

It is believed that observing Radha Ashtami rituals removes obstacles in love and marriage while bringing peace and prosperity.

Auspicious Things To Bring Home On Radha Ashtami 2025

Along with puja rituals, devotees bring certain sacred items associated with Shri Krishna and Radha Rani into their homes on this day. These are believed to attract divine blessings and positive energy:

Flute (Bansuri): Symbol of Lord Krishna, it brings peace, joy, and harmony.

Kadamba Plant: Associated with Krishna’s pastime of playing the flute under its branches, bringing prosperity and beauty to the household.

Peacock Feather (Mor Pankh): A favourite of both Krishna and Radha, it is believed to attract divine grace and blessings when kept at home.