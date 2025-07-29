Nag Panchami 2025: Nag Panchami is an important Hindu festival that is observed during the Shukla Paksh Panchami of the Sawan month. This year, Nag Panchami 2025 will be celebrated today, on Tuesday, July 29. On this sacred day, devotees worship Nag Devta, the Serpent God and Lord Shiv with great devotion.

While the day is mostly about performing puja, keeping fasts, and praying for protection from snake-related fears or doshas, some unique traditions are also followed. One such tradition is avoiding the use of iron or iron-made objects on Nag Panchami. This includes common items like knives, scissors, iron pans, and tongs. But why is this practiced? Let’s understand both the religious and astrological significance behind it.

Astrological Link: Iron And The Rahu Planet

According to astrology experts, iron is closely associated with the planet Rahu, which is often known to bring confusion, fear, and challenges when it is malefic. Rahu is also symbolically linked to serpents. Since Nag Panchami is dedicated to the Nag Devta, people avoid using items linked to Rahu to reduce negative planetary effects.

Using iron on this day is believed to aggravate Rahu’s influence, which may lead to restlessness, health issues, or family problems. This is why many devotees consciously stay away from anything made of iron on this day.

Common Iron Items To Avoid On Nag Panchami 2025

In many homes, people do not cook rotis on an iron tawa, nor do they use iron tools like knives or scissors. Even small iron items like hammers or tongs are considered inauspicious on this day.

The reason is to maintain spiritual peace and planetary balance. It is also believed that the vibrations on this holy day are especially sensitive, and iron disrupts the aura of serenity and sanctity. Additionally, Shani is another planet connected with iron, and when Rahu is under Shani’s influence, problems can intensify. Hence, avoiding iron becomes a symbolic way of inviting peace and blessings.

Preserving Purity And Peace On A Sacred Day

Nag Panchami is seen as a day of purity, protection, and cosmic balance. Just as devotees avoid harmful speech or behaviour, they also avoid objects symbolising negative energy. Iron, in this context, is more than a metal. It represents a channel for planetary influences.

So this Nag Panchami, stay mindful, respect the traditions, and welcome positive energy by following these age-old beliefs that have been passed down for generations.