Mundan Sanskar 2026: Check The Auspicious Dates And Muhurat For The Coming Year

The Mundan Sanskar, or the ritual of a child’s first haircut, holds deep religious as well as scientific significance in Hindu tradition. It is believed that a newborn’s hair carries impressions from past lives, and the mundan ceremony helps cleanse these impurities and bring purity into the child’s life.

This sacred ritual is also considered auspicious for the growth of long, healthy, and strong hair. According to beliefs, mundan should always be performed during an auspicious muhurat, as it is said to have a lasting impact on the child’s life. Here are the auspicious dates and timings to perform the mundan ceremony in the year 2026.

Mundan Muhurat 2026

21 January 2026: 7:14 AM to 2:49 AM (22 January)

29 January 2026: 7:32 AM to 1:57 PM

11 February 2026: 10:53 AM to 7:03 AM (12 February)

12 February 2026: 7:02 AM to 1:43 PM

18 February 2026: 5:00 PM to 9:16 PM

26 February 2026: 6:49 AM to 12:12 PM

27 February 2026: 10:49 AM to 10:35 PM

6 March 2026: 9:30 AM to 5:56 PM

16 March 2026: 9:43 AM to 6:30 AM (17 March)

25 March 2026: 6:20 AM to 1:52 PM

27 March 2026: 10:09 AM to 6:17 AM (28 March)

3 April 2026: 8:45 AM to 6:09 AM (4 April)

13 April 2026: 5:58 AM to 1:11 AM (14 April)

23 April 2026: 5:48 AM to 8:52 PM

1 May 2026: 5:40 AM to 10:55 PM

4 May 2026: 9:58 AM to 5:27 AM (5 May)

11 May 2026: 3:27 PM to 1:29 AM (12 May)

17 June 2026: 5:22 AM to 9:14 PM

24 June 2026: 5:24 AM to 5:24 AM (25 June)

25 June 2026: 5:24 AM to 4:30 PM

2 July 2026: 9:28 AM to 5:26 AM (3 July)

3 July 2026: 5:27 AM to 11:23 AM

9 July 2026: 10:40 AM to 2:56 PM

15 July 2026: 11:53 AM to 9:47 PM

20 July 2026: 7:10 PM to 4:04 AM (21 July)

No Auspicious Mundan Muhurat After July

All auspicious ceremonies such as mundan and marriage are prohibited during Chaturmas. In 2026, Devshayani Ekadashi falls on 25 July, marking the beginning of Chaturmas. This is why there are no auspicious mundan muhurats after 20 July 2026.

Auspicious Tithis For Mundan

Tithis considered favorable for the mundan ceremony include Dwitiya, Tritiya, Panchami, Saptami, Dashami, Ekadashi, and Trayodashi. Among the months, Magh and Phalguna are regarded as the most auspicious for performing a child’s mundan ceremony.

