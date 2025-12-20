Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionMundan Sanskar 2026: Check The Auspicious Dates And Muhurat For The Coming Year

Mundan Sanskar 2026: Check The Auspicious Dates And Muhurat For The Coming Year

Mundan Sanskar 2026: Check all auspicious dates and muhurats for your child’s first haircut, its religious significance, and why no shubh muhurat is available after July.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Mundan Sanskar, or the ritual of a child’s first haircut, holds deep religious as well as scientific significance in Hindu tradition. It is believed that a newborn’s hair carries impressions from past lives, and the mundan ceremony helps cleanse these impurities and bring purity into the child’s life.

This sacred ritual is also considered auspicious for the growth of long, healthy, and strong hair. According to beliefs, mundan should always be performed during an auspicious muhurat, as it is said to have a lasting impact on the child’s life. Here are the auspicious dates and timings to perform the mundan ceremony in the year 2026.

ALSO READ: Magh Mela 2026: Know History, Significance, And Key Bathing Dates Of This Sacred Fair In Prayagraj

Mundan Muhurat 2026

  • 21 January 2026: 7:14 AM to 2:49 AM (22 January)
  • 29 January 2026: 7:32 AM to 1:57 PM
  • 11 February 2026: 10:53 AM to 7:03 AM (12 February)
  • 12 February 2026: 7:02 AM to 1:43 PM
  • 18 February 2026: 5:00 PM to 9:16 PM
  • 26 February 2026: 6:49 AM to 12:12 PM
  • 27 February 2026: 10:49 AM to 10:35 PM
  • 6 March 2026: 9:30 AM to 5:56 PM
  • 16 March 2026: 9:43 AM to 6:30 AM (17 March)
  • 25 March 2026: 6:20 AM to 1:52 PM
  • 27 March 2026: 10:09 AM to 6:17 AM (28 March)
  • 3 April 2026: 8:45 AM to 6:09 AM (4 April)
  • 13 April 2026: 5:58 AM to 1:11 AM (14 April)
  • 23 April 2026: 5:48 AM to 8:52 PM
  • 1 May 2026: 5:40 AM to 10:55 PM
  • 4 May 2026: 9:58 AM to 5:27 AM (5 May)
  • 11 May 2026: 3:27 PM to 1:29 AM (12 May)
  • 17 June 2026: 5:22 AM to 9:14 PM
  • 24 June 2026: 5:24 AM to 5:24 AM (25 June)
  • 25 June 2026: 5:24 AM to 4:30 PM
  • 2 July 2026: 9:28 AM to 5:26 AM (3 July)
  • 3 July 2026: 5:27 AM to 11:23 AM
  • 9 July 2026: 10:40 AM to 2:56 PM
  • 15 July 2026: 11:53 AM to 9:47 PM
  • 20 July 2026: 7:10 PM to 4:04 AM (21 July)

No Auspicious Mundan Muhurat After July

All auspicious ceremonies such as mundan and marriage are prohibited during Chaturmas. In 2026, Devshayani Ekadashi falls on 25 July, marking the beginning of Chaturmas. This is why there are no auspicious mundan muhurats after 20 July 2026.

Auspicious Tithis For Mundan

Tithis considered favorable for the mundan ceremony include Dwitiya, Tritiya, Panchami, Saptami, Dashami, Ekadashi, and Trayodashi. Among the months, Magh and Phalguna are regarded as the most auspicious for performing a child’s mundan ceremony.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mundan Sanskar 2026 Mundan Muhurat 2026 Child First Haircut Ritual Mundan Dates 2026 Hindu Rituals For Children
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
India
PM Modi To Unveil Rs 3,200 Crore Highway Projects In Bengal Today
PM Modi To Unveil Rs 3,200 Crore Highway Projects In Bengal Today
World
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
Cities
Dense Fog Shrouds Delhi Amid Orange Alert; AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’
Dense Fog Shrouds Delhi Amid Orange Alert; AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget