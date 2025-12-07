Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sunday Puja: Follow These Sacred Rituals To Seek Blessings Of Lord Surya And Bring Prosperity

Know why Sunday is dedicated to Surya Dev and how performing the traditional rituals is believed to enhance confidence, remove obstacles, and bring honour and prosperity.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

According to Hindu beliefs, each day of the week is devoted to a specific deity, and Sunday is considered the sacred day of Lord Surya, the King of Planets. Devotees believe that performing dedicated rituals on this day helps fulfill wishes and brings honour and recognition. It is said that worshipping Surya with full devotion can enhance one’s social respect and overall well-being.

Mythological Belief Behind Sunday Worship

Mythological texts suggest that offering prayers to Lord Surya on Sundays boosts confidence and inner strength. The ritual is believed to remove obstacles within the household, reduce the negative influence of malefic planets, and support the fulfillment of personal desires.

Sacred Ritual To Worship Lord Surya

Devotees begin the ritual by waking up during Brahma Muhurta, taking a bath, and wearing clean clothes. A copper pot is filled with water, mixed with turmeric, roli, kumkum, red flowers, and a few grains of rice. Facing the east, one offers water to the rising sun while chanting “Om Suryaya Namah” or “Om Ghrini Suryaya Namah.” It is considered auspicious to look at the sun’s rays through the flowing stream of water.

Offerings Preferred By The Sun God

On Sundays, offerings such as jaggery, wheat, red fruits, and jaggery-based sweets are considered ideal. Red flowers, red cloth, and red sandalwood are also offered, as these items are believed to please Lord Surya. Devotees may also add roli and rice to the water while giving arghya to strengthen their prayer.

Aarti For Honour, Prosperity, And Well-being

For growth in respect and prosperity, it is recommended to recite the aarti “Om Jai Surya Bhagwan” during the worship. This practice is believed to enhance confidence and attract good health, wealth, and harmony into one’s life.

Donations That Strengthen Sun’s Influence

To seek increased respect and societal recognition, devotees are advised to donate items associated with Lord Surya. These include jaggery, wheat, red clothes, red sandalwood, copper utensils, and even salt. Such donations, offered to the needy or to Brahmins, are believed to strengthen the Sun’s planetary influence and elevate one’s prestige.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lord Sun Surya Dev Worship Sunday Puja Rituals Surya Arghya Benefits
