The last Paush Monthly Shivratri of the year will be observed on December 18, 2025. Monthly Shivratri refers to the Shivratri that falls every month on the Chaturdashi tithi of Krishna Paksha, a day considered highly auspicious for observing a fast and worshipping Lord Shiva.

The importance of the Monthly Shivratri fast is mentioned in the Shiv Purana. According to scriptures, several divine figures including Goddess Lakshmi, Indrani, Saraswati, Gayatri, Savitri, Sita, Parvati, and Rati are believed to have observed the Shivratri fast, highlighting its spiritual significance.

Paush Monthly Shivratri 2025: Date And Muhurat

As per the Hindu calendar, the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi tithi of Paush month will begin at 2:32 am on December 18 and will conclude at 4:49 am on December 19, 2025.

The most auspicious time for Lord Shiva’s worship, known as Nishita Kaal, will be from 11:51 pm to 12:45 am on the night of December 18.

Monthly Shivratri Fast To Reduce Rahu-Ketu Dosh

Astrologically, the inauspicious effects of Rahu and Ketu can lead to various struggles in life. It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva helps in reducing Rahu-related afflictions. Devotees are advised to perform jalabhishek of the Shivling during Nishita Kaal using water mixed with durva grass and kusha.

Those undergoing Rahu-Ketu Mahadasha are encouraged to observe the Monthly Shivratri fast and chant the Shiva Panchakshari Mantra at least 11 malas, as it is believed to help alleviate planetary doshas.

A Fast Believed To Make The Impossible Possible

According to religious beliefs, observing the Monthly Shivratri fast with devotion invites Lord Shiva’s blessings, helping devotees overcome difficult situations and accomplish tasks that may seem impossible.

How To Observe Monthly Shivratri Fast

Wake up early in the morning, take a bath, wear clean clothes, and take a vow to observe the fast.

Perform jalabhishek of the Shivling at home or in a temple and offer bel leaves, flowers, and dhatura.

In the evening, perform Shiva puja again and chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ or other Shiva mantras. Offer kheer, fruits, and sweets as prasad.

Observe night-long vigil (jagran) as part of the worship.

