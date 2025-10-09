Kali Puja 2025: Check Out The Date, Muhurat, Puja Samagri List, And All About This Sacred Puja

Kali Puja is one of the most revered Hindu festivals which is dedicated to Goddess Kali, the fierce form of Goddess Durga. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, this festival is celebrated in the month of Kartik, while according to the Gregorian calendar, it usually falls in October or November. This year, Kali Puja will be observed on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Also known as Shyam Puja, the festival holds immense significance in Hinduism. Goddess Kali symbolises power, protection, and the destruction of evil forces. Devotees worship her to seek blessings for strength, courage, and peace.

Significance Of Kali Puja

It is believed that performing Kali Puja destroys negative energies and brings harmony and prosperity into one’s life. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, and in several parts of North India as well. In many regions, Kali Puja coincides with the night of Diwali, making it a spiritually charged celebration of light conquering darkness.

How Kali Puja Is Celebrated

There is a common belief that Kali Puja is performed only by those involved in Tantra practices, but this is a misconception. Anyone can perform the worship of Goddess Kali at home with devotion, chanting mantras and following traditional rituals.

During the puja, offerings (bhog) such as fruits, sweets, fish, meat, and lentils are presented to Goddess Kali. The festival is celebrated with grandeur, especially in Kolkata and Guwahati, where temples and homes are adorned with lights, and devotional chants echo through the night.

Kali Puja 2025: Shubh Muhurat And Timings

Nishita Kaal Puja Muhurat: 11:55 PM to 12:44 AM (October 21–22, 2025)

11:55 PM to 12:44 AM (October 21–22, 2025) Amavasya Tithi Begins: 6:29 AM on October 21, 2025

6:29 AM on October 21, 2025 Amavasya Tithi Ends: 4:55 AM on October 22, 2025

Kali Puja 2025 Samagri List

Idols or images of Lord Ganesha, Lord Vishnu, and Goddess Kali

Incense sticks (dhoop) and lamps (deep)

Rice grains

Durva grass

Sandalwood powder (chandan)