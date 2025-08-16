Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Janmashtami 2025: Celebrating The Divine Birth Of Lord Krishna In These Iconic Indian Temples

Janmashtami 2025: Celebrating The Divine Birth Of Lord Krishna In These Iconic Indian Temples

This Krishna Janmashtami 2025, explore India’s most famous Krishna temples including Vrindavan’s Prem Mandir, Dwarkadhish, and more.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As the midnight hour approaches and the sound of devotional chants fills the air, millions of devotees across the country prepare to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, the auspicious day marking the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. This year, the festival will once again unite people in temples, homes, and community gatherings, with colourful decorations, devotional songs, and the aroma of freshly prepared prasad spreading an air of blissful anticipation.

The celebration of Janmashtami comes alive in temples steeped in history, devotion, and architectural grandeur. From Vrindavan’s white-marble marvels to the centuries-old shrines of Gujarat and Kerala, each temple narrates a unique chapter of Krishna’s divine legacy. Here are some of the most revered Krishna temples in India where Janmashtami celebrations take on an unforgettable charm.

Prem Mandir, Vrindavan

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Nestled in the holy town of Vrindavan, Prem Mandir stands as a modern marvel of devotion. Built by spiritual leader Kripalu Maharaj, this temple is crafted entirely out of pristine white marble. Spread across 54 acres, it serves as a spiritual center. Inside, intricately carved idols of Lord Krishna depict significant events from his life, offering devotees a glimpse into his divine pastimes.

ISKCON Temples, Multiple Locations

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has brought Krishna worship to nearly every corner of the globe. In India, devotees flock to ISKCON temples in Delhi, Mumbai, Vrindavan, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and more. Renowned for their pristine upkeep, spiritual vibrancy, and inclusive ethos, these temples welcome people from all walks of life to partake in the celebrations.

Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka

(Image Source: x/ bharatkemandir)
(Image Source: x/ bharatkemandir)

In the holy city of Dwarka, Gujarat, the Dwarkadhish Temple, stands tall with its five-storey structure supported by 72 pillars. Estimated to be around 2,500 years old, it is a vital pilgrimage site, especially on Janmashtami, when the temple transforms into a vibrant centre of worship and festivity.

Jagannath Temple, Puri

(Image Source: PTI Images)
(Image Source: PTI Images)

The Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, is one of the most revered Hindu temples in India, dedicated to Lord Jagannath. Situated on the eastern coast, this iconic shrine is not only a cornerstone of the Char Dham pilgrimage but also one of the 108 Abhimana Kshethram of the Vaishnavite tradition. The temple holds special significance during Krishna Janmashtami, when devotees gather in large numbers to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with grandeur and devotion.

Bankey Bihari Temple, Vrindavan

(Image Source: x/ AskAnshul)
(Image Source: x/ AskAnshul)

Another jewel of Vrindavan, the Bankey Bihari Temple is famous for its idol depicting Krishna in the Tribhanga posture. The temple hosts numerous festivities throughout the year, with Janmashtami being the most anticipated, attracting devotees from far and wide.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 16 Aug 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Krishna Janmashtami Janmashtami 2025 Lord Krishna Temples In India Indian Temples To Visit Temples To Visit In Janmashtami
