Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionHappy Onam 2025: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Wishes With Your Close Ones

Happy Onam 2025: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Wishes With Your Close Ones

Celebrate Onam 2025 with heartfelt messages and wishes for your loved ones. Share the joy of Kerala’s grand harvest festival with festive greetings, cultural traditions, and blessings of prosperity.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 08:36 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Onam is the most celebrated festival of Kerala which is a ten-day extravaganza filled with devotion, joy, and cultural pride. Known as Thiruvonam in Malayalam, this grand harvest festival blends mythology, tradition, and festivity. It marks the annual homecoming of King Mahabali, when people welcome him with flower decorations (pookalam), traditional feasts (Onam Sadhya), boat races, dances like Kathakali and Pulikali, and endless joy.

This year, Onam will be celebrated today on September 5, 2025, with celebrations that started on August 26 and will conclude on September 7. As families and friends gather for the festivities, sharing warm wishes and heartfelt messages makes the occasion even more special.

Here are some thoughtful messages and beautiful wishes you can send to your loved ones this Onam.

ALSO READ: Onam 2025: Know The Significance Of This Grand Festival Of Kerala

Heartfelt Onam 2025 Messages

  • "May the colours of Pookalam brighten your life with happiness and prosperity this Onam."
  • "Onam is not just a festival, it’s the spirit of togetherness, let’s celebrate it with joy and love."
  • "This Onam, may King Mahabali bless your home with harmony and abundance."
  • "Wishing you a festive season filled with family feasts, cultural beauty, and endless smiles."
  • "Onam reminds us of Kerala’s rich traditions, may it inspire peace and unity in your life."
  • "On this auspicious day, may you celebrate the spirit of giving, sharing, and gratitude."
  • "Let this Onam bring new beginnings, prosperity, and unforgettable memories with your loved ones."
  • "Onam is the time to honour traditions and embrace happiness, may it bless your home forever."
  • "With Pulikali dances, boat races, and festive vibes, may your heart be as joyful as Kerala this season."
  • "The arrival of Onam brings hope, joy, and prosperity, let it light up your path to success."
  • "May this Onam fill your home with laughter, positivity, and togetherness."

Beautiful Wishes To Share On Onam 2025

  • "Happy Onam 2025! Wishing you prosperity, happiness, and peace in abundance."
  • "May this Onam bring endless blessings and success into your life."
  • "Wishing you and your family a joyous Onam filled with love and laughter."
  • "Happy Onam! May King Mahabali’s spirit always bless your home with harmony."
  • "Onam greetings to you and your loved ones, may your life bloom like Pookalam flowers."
  • "Wishing you festive feasts, cheerful dances, and everlasting happiness this Onam."
  • "Happy Onam 2025! May this harvest season bring good fortune and positivity to you."
  • "Sending heartfelt wishes for a colourful and prosperous Onam."
  • "Happy Onam! May your heart be as joyful as the celebrations of Kerala."
  • "Wishing you peace, prosperity, and happiness this Onam and always."
  • "Happy Onam! May the festive spirit stay in your home throughout the year."
  • "Onam greetings, may your life shine bright like Kathakali’s vibrant colours."
  • "Wishing you a harvest of success, good health, and love this Onam."
  • "Happy Onam 2025! May the joy of this festival multiply in your life each year."
Published at : 05 Sep 2025 08:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Onam 2025 Onam 2025 Wishes Onam 2025 Messages Onam Greetings Onam Festival Wishes Onam Wishes In English Onam Celebration 2025 Onam Festival Greetings Happy Onam Greetings
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Claims Control Over 40% Of Gaza City As Push Against Hamas Escalates
Israel Claims Control Over 40% Of Gaza City As Push Against Hamas Escalates
World
Marco Rubio Says US Will Block Visas For Central Americans Aiding China In Regional Destabilisation
Marco Rubio Says US Will Block Visas For Central Americans Aiding China In Regional Destabilisation
India
PM Modi, EU Leaders Push For Early FTA, Von Der Leyen Says 'India Has Important Role' In Ending Ukraine War
PM Modi, EU Leaders Push For Early FTA, Von Der Leyen Says 'India Has Important Role' In Ending Ukraine War
India
'Taxed Even Children's Toffees': Modi Slams Congress After GST Overhaul; Hails Cuts On Food, Medicines
'Taxed Even Children's Toffees': Modi Slams Congress After GST Overhaul
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China Will Have Lot To Show In 2027, Time For India To Wake Up
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget