Onam 2025: Know The Significance Of This Grand Festival Of Kerala

Onam 2025: Know The Significance Of This Grand Festival Of Kerala

Onam 2025 will be celebrated on September 5, with festivities running from August 26 to September 7. This harvest festival brings vibrant traditions, rituals, feasts, and cultural grandeur to Kerala.

Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 07:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Onam, one of the most significant festivals of South India, is celebrated with great devotion and grandeur for ten days. In Malayalam, the festival is also known as Thiruvonam. Considered the most important celebration in Kerala, Onam is observed for multiple reasons, blending mythology, tradition, and cultural pride.

This year, Onam will be celebrated on September 5, 2025. The festivities began on August 26 and will conclude on September 7, marked by Chathayam Day.

Why Onam Is Celebrated?

According to legend, Lord Vishnu took the form of Vamana to humble King Mahabali’s pride. However, impressed by his devotion and righteousness, Lord Vishnu granted Mahabali the kingdom of the underworld. It is believed that King Mahabali visits his people on earth during Onam to check on their well-being.

Onam also signifies the Malayali New Year and is celebrated as a festival of harvest, marking the arrival of the new crop season and symbolizing prosperity across the state.

During the ten days of Onam, households are decorated with flower carpets, and devotees perform rituals in honor of Lord Vishnu and King Mahabali.

Cultural Splendor Of Onam

The festival showcases Kerala’s rich cultural heritage with traditional feasts, folk songs, vibrant dances, games, beautifully adorned elephants, and the famous boat races that attract visitors from across the world.

Incomplete Without Traditional Performances

No Onam celebration is complete without Kerala’s iconic folk performances such as Kathakali, Pulikali (tiger dance), and Thiruvathirakali. Kathakali, known for its elaborate costumes and expressive storytelling, brings to life mythological tales and acts of valor, while Pulikali and Thiruvathirakali add festive vibrancy to the occasion.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 07:35 AM (IST)
