Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Sthapana Muhurat, Puja Rituals, And All You Know About This Puja

HomeReligionGanesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Sthapana Muhurat, Puja Rituals, And All You Know About This Puja

Ganesh Chaturthi begins on Wednesday, August 27, and concludes with Ganesh Visarjan on September 6, marking ten days of devotion, celebration, and cultural fervor.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 05:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, dedicated to Lord Ganesh – the giver of wisdom and prosperity. Falling on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, the festival marks the grand arrival of 'Bappa' into homes, temples, and public pandals.

In 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi begins on Wednesday, August 27, and concludes with Ganesh Visarjan on September 6, marking ten days of devotion, celebration, and cultural fervor.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Durva Grass And Modaks Are Sacred Offerings To Lord Ganesh? Know The Spiritual Significance

While the festival is celebrated across the nation, Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, witnesses the most vibrant celebrations. Historians believe the origins of public Ganesh Utsav trace back to Pune, making Maharashtra the cultural heartland of this festival. In Mumbai, the iconic “Lalbaugcha Raja” remains the most visited and revered Ganesh pandal, drawing millions of devotees every year.

Auspicious Ganesh Sthapana Muhurat 2025

According to the Panchang, the ideal time for Ganesh Sthapana in Mumbai is between 11:24 AM to 1:55 PM on August 27. During this period, idols will be installed in homes, temples, and grand pandals with rituals and prayers. In Pune, the auspicious muhurat is from 11:21 AM to 1:51 PM.

Rituals And Puja Vidhi

The festival commences with Ganesh Sthapana, followed by worship through Shodashopachara rituals, which include offerings of flowers, fruits, sweets, incense, rice grains, and prayers. The Madhyahna Ganesh Puja holds special importance, as scriptures state Lord Ganesha was born during this period. Devotees chant Vedic mantras, perform aarti, and seek blessings for wisdom, success, and prosperity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 05:01 PM (IST)
