In Hinduism, Ekadashi is considered one of the most sacred fasts. It is believed that observing Ekadashi helps devotees attain freedom from sins and brings happiness and prosperity into life. According to scriptures, those who worship Lord Vishnu, observe the Ekadashi fast, and perform night-long vigil (ratri jagran) are blessed with merits equivalent to years of penance.

In January 2026, devotees will observe two important Ekadashi fasts during the month of Magh, Shattila Ekadashi and Jaya Ekadashi. Here are the key dates and rituals associated with them.

Lord Krishna has stated that just as Sheshnag is supreme among serpents, Garuda among birds, the Moon among planets, Ashwamedha among yajnas, and Lord Vishnu among gods, Ekadashi is the supreme among all fasts.

Shattila Ekadashi: January 14, 2026

Shattila Ekadashi coincides with Makar Sankranti this year. Sesame seeds (til) hold special significance on this day and are used in six different ways. Devotees are advised to bathe with water mixed with sesame seeds, apply a sesame-based scrub, perform havan with sesame seeds, consume water mixed with sesame, eat food prepared with sesame, and donate sesame seeds.

Tithi: January 13, 3:17 PM – January 14, 2026, 5:52 PM

January 13, 3:17 PM – January 14, 2026, 5:52 PM Puja Muhurat: 7:15 AM – 9:53 AM

7:15 AM – 9:53 AM Vrat Parana Time: 7:15 AM – 9:21 AM, January 15

Jaya Ekadashi: January 29, 2026

It is believed that observing Jaya Ekadashi with proper rituals and feeding Brahmins helps a person attain liberation from lower births such as ghosts, spirits, and evil entities.

Tithi: January 28, 4:35 PM – January 29, 2026, 1:55 PM

January 28, 4:35 PM – January 29, 2026, 1:55 PM Puja Muhurat: 7:11 AM – 9:32 AM

7:11 AM – 9:32 AM Vrat Parana Time: 7:20 AM – 9:20 AM, January 30

Devotees planning to observe these fasts are advised to note the dates and timings carefully to perform the rituals as per scriptures.

