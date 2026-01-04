×

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionEkadashi Vrat In January 2026: Check Out The Dates, Muhurats, And All About Shattila And Jaya Ekadashi

Ekadashi Vrat In January 2026: Check Out The Dates, Muhurats, And All About Shattila And Jaya Ekadashi

Ekadashi Vrat in January 2026 includes Shattila and Jaya Ekadashi. Check dates, tithi, puja muhurat, parana time and religious significance of these sacred fasts.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 09:09 AM (IST)

In Hinduism, Ekadashi is considered one of the most sacred fasts. It is believed that observing Ekadashi helps devotees attain freedom from sins and brings happiness and prosperity into life. According to scriptures, those who worship Lord Vishnu, observe the Ekadashi fast, and perform night-long vigil (ratri jagran) are blessed with merits equivalent to years of penance.

In January 2026, devotees will observe two important Ekadashi fasts during the month of Magh, Shattila Ekadashi and Jaya Ekadashi. Here are the key dates and rituals associated with them.

Lord Krishna has stated that just as Sheshnag is supreme among serpents, Garuda among birds, the Moon among planets, Ashwamedha among yajnas, and Lord Vishnu among gods, Ekadashi is the supreme among all fasts.

ALSO READ: Magh 2026 Vrats And Festivals: Important Til-Based Rituals Every Hindu Should Know

Shattila Ekadashi: January 14, 2026

Shattila Ekadashi coincides with Makar Sankranti this year. Sesame seeds (til) hold special significance on this day and are used in six different ways. Devotees are advised to bathe with water mixed with sesame seeds, apply a sesame-based scrub, perform havan with sesame seeds, consume water mixed with sesame, eat food prepared with sesame, and donate sesame seeds.

  • Tithi: January 13, 3:17 PM – January 14, 2026, 5:52 PM
  • Puja Muhurat: 7:15 AM – 9:53 AM
  • Vrat Parana Time: 7:15 AM – 9:21 AM, January 15

Jaya Ekadashi: January 29, 2026

It is believed that observing Jaya Ekadashi with proper rituals and feeding Brahmins helps a person attain liberation from lower births such as ghosts, spirits, and evil entities.

  • Tithi: January 28, 4:35 PM – January 29, 2026, 1:55 PM
  • Puja Muhurat: 7:11 AM – 9:32 AM
  • Vrat Parana Time: 7:20 AM – 9:20 AM, January 30

Devotees planning to observe these fasts are advised to note the dates and timings carefully to perform the rituals as per scriptures.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 09:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shattila Ekadashi 2026 Magh Ekadashi Ekadashi Vrat 2026 January Ekadashi Jaya Ekadashi 2026 Ekadashi Dates January 2026 Ekadashi Puja Muhurat
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Delcy Rodriguez Appointed Venezuela's Interim President After US Captures Maduro
Delcy Rodriguez Appointed Venezuela's Interim President After US Captures Maduro
World
Nicolás Maduro, His Wife Land In New York To Face Charges After US Capture: What’s Next
Nicolás Maduro, His Wife Land In New York To Face Charges After US Capture: What’s Next
Cities
Ajit Pawar Targets BJP, Creates Friction Within Ruling Mahayuti Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Polls
Ajit Pawar Targets BJP, Creates Friction Within Ruling Mahayuti Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Polls
World
'Something Needs To Be Done': Trump Warns Columbia, Cuba, Mexico After Maduro's Capture
'Something Needs To Be Done': Trump Warns Columbia, Cuba, Mexico After Maduro's Capture
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata
Indore Water Crisis : Mayor Helpline Complaints Ignored, 15 Deaths Linked to Negligence
Breaking: BCCI Asks KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL Squad Amid Controversy
New Year Cold Wave: Heavy Snowfall Grips Kashmir, Chill Intensifies Across North India
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget