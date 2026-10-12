Dussehra 2026: 5 Best Ramlila Events In Delhi-NCR To Attend This Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi-NCR hosts diverse Ramlila events for Dussehra 2026.

Productions feature traditional, Broadway, and large-scale epic retellings.

Performances boast elaborate sets, costumes, music, and special effects.

Festivities offer cultural lessons, family entertainment, and Ravan Dahan.

Dussehra 2026 is bringing the spirit of the Ramayana to life across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), with elaborate stage productions, traditional performances and festive celebrations. From the historic grounds near the Red Fort to community-led events in Dwarka, these Ramlilas offer families and devotees an opportunity to experience the timeless tale of Lord Ram. If you are planning an outing this festive season, here are five Ramlila events in Delhi-NCR to add to your list.

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1. Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's 'Shri Ram'

(Image Source: Special Arrangement)

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra is returning to the traditional format of its celebrated production after nearly 25 years. The revamped presentation features handmade sets, newly designed costumes, original Ramcharitmanas chaupais and classical stage and lighting techniques. Under the leadership of Chairperson Padma Shri Shobha Deepak Singh, the production also incorporates contemporary stagecraft, LED visuals and simultaneous Hindi and English translations on side screens. Based on Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas, the 2-hour-15-minute performance follows Lord Ram's journey from birth and exile to Lanka and his eventual Rajya Abhishek.

When: October 11 to November 1, 2026

October 11 to November 1, 2026 Where: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Open Air Theatre, Mandi House, New Delhi

2. Aryan Heritage Foundation's 'Broadway Ramlila'

(Image Source: Special Arrangement)

The Aryan Heritage Foundation's Broadway Ramlila returns with the theme “Charitron Ka Adhyayan – The Study of Characters”. Created by Rajender Mittal and directed by Shashidharan Nair, the three-hour production brings together more than 100 performers, elaborate sets, 3D visuals, music, choreography and special effects. This year's presentation explores the emotional complexities of the Ramayana, highlighting Kaikeyi's transformation, Dashrath's anguish and Rama's acceptance of exile. The combination of live theatre and cinematic stagecraft offers a fresh way to experience the epic.

When: October 14 to 19, 2026

October 14 to 19, 2026 Where: Netaji Subhash Place, opposite NDM2, Pitampura, New Delhi

3. Luv Kush Ramlila, Lal Qila Maidan

(Image Source: Instagram/@luvkushramlila)

Set against the backdrop of Delhi's iconic Red Fort, the Luv Kush Ramlila draws devotees and visitors for its large-scale retelling of the Ramayana. Organised by the Lavkush Ramlila Committee, the annual event combines traditional storytelling and dance sequences with dramatic lighting, sound effects and contemporary stage elements. Beyond its elaborate performances, the event keeps the cultural and moral lessons of the epic at its heart, bringing themes of courage, devotion and righteousness to audiences across generations.

When: October 11 to 21, 2026

October 11 to 21, 2026 Where: Lal Qila Maidan, near the Red Fort, Delhi

4. Noida Stadium Ramlila, Sector 21A

(Image Source: Instagram/@shrisanatandharmaramleelanoida)

The Shri Sanatan Dharm Ramlila Committee (SSDRC) organises a large-scale Ramlila at Noida Stadium, making it a key destination for festive celebrations in the NCR. Visitors can expect dramatic performances, engaging narration, food courts, shopping stalls and the much-anticipated Ravan Dahan ceremony featuring large effigies. The venue's mix of cultural performances and festive attractions makes it an option for families looking to spend an evening immersed in the Dussehra celebrations.

When: October 11 to 21, 2026

October 11 to 21, 2026 Where: Gate No. 5, Noida Stadium, Sector 21A, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

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5. Dwarka Ramlila, Sector 10

(Image Source: Facebook/ Dwarka Sri Ramlila Society)

For those seeking a more community-focused celebration, the Dwarka Ramlila organised by the Dwarka Sri Ramlila Society offers a neighbourhood setting. The event features more than 120 artists, handmade costumes and devotional bhajans accompanying the performances. The organisers also stream the celebrations online, allowing audiences around the world to follow the festivities. Its community atmosphere makes it another option for experiencing the traditions associated with Dussehra.