HomeReligionDurga Puja 2025: Lake Town Sreepally Durga Puja Pandal Brings Newspaper-Themed ‘Nabikaran’ Concept In Kolkata — WATCH VIDEO

Durga Puja 2025: Lake Town Sreepally Welfare Association unveils a newspaper-themed pandal with ‘Nabikaran’, highlighting the shift from print to smartphones. Watch the viral video here.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
This year, Kolkata's Lake Town Sreepally Welfare Association has turned creativity into commentary with a striking newspaper-themed pandal. Crafted with over 2,000 newspapers, the theme, 'Nabikaran,' beautifully captures how our lifestyles have transformed from the era of radios and print to today's smartphone-driven world.

While rituals remain rooted in age-old traditions, the artistry of this pandal reflects the delicate balance between the past and the present. This famous Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is a reminder of how technology has reshaped the way we consume information and how rapidly culture adapts with time.

 
 
 
 
 
ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2025: Hazra Park Durgotsab Pandal Reveals Kolkata’s Tallest 30-Ft Durga Idol With ‘Drishtikon’ Theme — WATCH VIDEO

‘Nabikaran’ – A Theme That Talks To Every Generation

Celebrating its 58th year, the association has given visitors a stunning visual along with a social message. The pandal's decor and idol narrate the fading charm of newspapers and books, contrasting it with today's screen-obsessed lifestyle.

The symbolic design instantly strikes a chord across age groups, while the elderly recall their morning ritual of unfolding a newspaper, the younger crowd recognises how smartphones have replaced that habit. This trending Durga Puja pandal is all about art, nostalgia, and cultural reflection.

Why This Pandal Stands Out In Kolkata 2025

Sreepally Welfare Association’s Durga Puja 2025 pandal in Kolkata is becoming the talk of the town due to its relevance and relatability. By fusing traditional worship with modern artistic storytelling, it creates a conversation around reading, reflection, and how societies evolve.

This year’s pandal is not just a feast for the eyes but also a reminder of values slipping away in the digital age.

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata Durga Puja 2025 Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal 2025 Newspaper Themed Pandal
