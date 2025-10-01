Mudiali Club Pandal In Kolkata Embraces ‘Atmashuddhi’ Through Natural Art: WATCH

In Kolkata, Durga Puja assumes a larger-than-life persona. The city transforms into a vibrant canvas, where the streets come alive with grandeur, lights, and creativity. Beyond the traditional worship at homes, the city is renowned for its pandals, temporary structures built to house the Goddess’s idol. These pandals are not just venues for devotion; they are centers of artistry, innovation, and cultural storytelling, attracting devotees and tourists alike from across the globe.

Among these, the Mudi Ali Club has made a mark with its 91st edition this year, emphasising a theme that resonates deeply with the spirit of self-reflection and inner growth.

Mudi Ali Club Pandal: Embracing ‘Atmashuddhi’

The 91st Durga Puja at Mudi Ali Club, located in Kolkata, showcases the theme of Atmashuddhi, which means ‘self-purification’. The pandal is a tribute to inner reflection, spiritual clarity, and cultural heritage, achieved through the use of natural elements like clay and terracotta. These materials, integral to the pandal’s construction, not only symbolise purity but also emphasise the importance of sustainability and connection to the earth.

The serene and spiritually enriching ambiance of the pandal is heightened by traditional decorations and an intricate design that invites visitors to pause and reflect. Every element, from the structure to the detailing, is carefully curated to enhance the feeling of calm and reverence.

The idol of Goddess Durga, crafted by the third generation of a local family, stands as a testament to Bengali craftsmanship. Decorated in the traditional Daakir style, the idol combines artistic finesse with cultural authenticity. This meticulous attention to detail reinforces the pandal’s theme, reminding visitors of the significance of inner cleansing and rediscovery of the self.

Located in Mudiali, Kalighat, Kolkata, West Bengal, the pandal has drawn large crowds this year, highlighting the continued fascination with Kolkata’s unique blend of devotion, art, and tradition.